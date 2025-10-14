VP urges: Probe Zaldy Co over laptop mess

Vice President Sara Duterte on Tuesday publicly urged Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla to investigate former Ako Bicol Partylist Representative Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co, alleging that his firm was involved in the Department of Education’s (DepEd) controversial P2.4-billion laptop procurement.

Duterte, who served as the previous DepEd secretary, claimed that if the Ombudsman is serious about its investigations, it should look into the laptop corruption scandal, where she alleged Co’s company, Sunwest, served as a contractor.

“I know that because we conducted our own investigation within the Department of Education when I was the secretary of DepEd. May I just say that there were confidential funds allocated for that investigation,” Duterte said during a press briefing in Zamboanga.

The laptop purchase took place during the previous administration under then-Education Secretary Leonor Briones.

In 2023, the Ombudsman suspended 12 DepEd and Department of Budget and Management (DBM) officials for six months without pay in connection with the allegedly overpriced transaction.

Auditors from the Commission on Audit found that DepEd paid P58,300 for each laptop, despite the approved budget for the contract setting the price at only P35,046.50 per unit.

This 66 percent price jack-up forced DepEd to reduce the number of intended beneficiaries from 68,500 teachers to just 39,583.

The purchase was conducted through the DBM-Procurement Service, the same entity involved in the multi-billion peso procurement of Covid-19 supplies from Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp.