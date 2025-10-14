Valdez, Schwan power Creamline past Petro Gazz

Alyssa Valdez submitted a monster triple-double to anchor defending champion Creamline’s 25-20, 25-21, 17-25,25-20, victory over Petro Gazz in the 2025 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference on Tuesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The grizzled veteran displayed her scoring prowess with 14 points and was active on defense with 14 digs and 13 excellent receptions for the Cool Smashers’ rebound win after dropping their tournament opener.

“Well, Coach Sherwin (Menese) told us to move forward. We have to think of this game. Just this game today. And, yeah. It's always been a good energy coming into a rivalry game, in a way,” Valdez said of their bounce back from a five-set heartbreaker against unbeaten Akari.

The Cool Smashers recovered from four points down in the fourth set with a blistering 13-5 run to seal the two-hour, 14-minute rematch of the All-Filipino Conference protagonists.

“It brings so much memories and so much motivation whenever we play against Petro Gazz. And, that's why I think there are instances that we just wanna give our all and fight. We wanna give them a good fight as well. It's always classic games with Petro Gazz,” Valdez added.

American Coco Schwan scored 24 of her game-high 27 points from kills and added 16 excellent receptions for Creamline. Tots Carlos had 14 points while setter Kyle Negrito tallied 17 excellent sets for the Cool Smashers.

The Angels slipped to a 1-1 slate.

Brooke Van Sickle had 26 points, 23 coming from spikes, while American Lindsey Vander Weide got 17 markers for Petro Gazz.

Meanwhile, American import Anna DeBeer sizzled for 18 points as ZUS Coffee brewed a second straight win in a quick work of Galeries Tower, 25-22, 25-16, 25-16, in Pool B.

DeBeer, who dropped 37 points in the Thunderbelles’ previous outing, had plenty of help with AC Miner tagging 10 points, Fiola Ceballos got seven markers while Kate Santiago and Riza Nogales chipped in six points each.

“We were able to sustain our momentum from the start all the way to the last point,” Miner said.

“Even though we were slow to warm up in the first set, we made up for it and I think we closed the match really well.”

Cloanne Mondoñedo dished out 20 excellent sets, orchestrating most of ZUS Coffee’s 44 attack points, 11 more than what the Highrisers produced in the 85-minute encounter.

Galeries Tower fell to 0-2 slate with only Montenegrin Jelena Cvijovic reaching double-digit scoring with 11.

Jean Asis had nine points and Ysa Jimenez posted six markers.