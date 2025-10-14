Eight People Arrested in MIMAROPA Operations

CAMP GEN. NAVARRO, Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro — Police Brigadier General Jovencio S. Badua Jr., Regional Director of Police Regional Office MIMAROPA, reported Tuesday the arrest of two of the region’s most wanted individuals and six others in separate law enforcement operations conducted across MIMAROPA.

According to reports received by Gen. Badua’s office, the two most wanted individuals were identified only by their aliases — “Marlo,” 40, and “Rongi,” 30.

“Marlo,” listed as MIMAROPA’s top 5 most wanted person, was arrested in Barangay Lualhati, Baguio City, by members of the Calapan City Police Station in coordination with the CIDG RFU 14 RSOT and PIT Benguet RIU 14. The arrest was based on a warrant issued by the Family Court, Branch 11, in Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro.

He faces charges for the non-bailable crime of Qualified Rape of a Minor under Article 266-A, Paragraph 1(D), in relation to Article 266-B(1) of the Revised Penal Code, as well as two counts of Acts of Lasciviousness (Article 336 of the RPC as amended by RA 11648 in relation to Section 5[B] of RA 7610). Each count carries a recommended bail of P200,000.

Meanwhile, “Rongi,” ranked as Palawan’s top 8 most wanted person, was apprehended in Barangay Malaking Ilog, Balabac, Palawan, by operatives of the Balabac Municipal Police Station, with the assistance of Palawan PPO PDEU, PIU, CIT Palawan RID 4B, PIT Palawan RIU 4B, 1st PPMFC, and SOU MG Balabac SBC. His arrest was based on a warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court, Branch 165, in Brooke’s Point, Palawan, for violation of Section 5, Article II of RA 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act), with no bail recommended.

Additionally, Gen. Badua said six other wanted individuals were arrested for various offenses:

alias “Aiza,” 33, for violation of Section 5(A) in relation to Section 6 of RA 9262 (Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act);

alias “Jomar,” 34, for violation of Section 88 of RA 8550 (Illegal Fishing);

alias “Marion,” 21, for Grave Coercion, Grave Threats, and Occupation or Usurpation of Real Property under Article 312 of the RPC;

alias “Nepthalie,” 38, for violation of Section 77 (formerly Section 68 of PD 705, as amended);

alias “Vincent,” 38, for Rape by Sexual Assault under Article 266-A(2) of the RPC in relation to Section 5(B) of RA 7610, as amended by RA 11648; and

alias “Alben,” 33, for Murder.

All arrested individuals are now in police custody and will be turned over to the proper courts for further legal proceedings.