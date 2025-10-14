Tigers on prawl

Games today:

(Mall of Asia Arena)

3 p.m. — La Salle vs UE

5 p.m. — UST vs FEU

University of Santo Tomas (UST) rides the momentum of a hard-earned triple-overtime win in its last outing when it targets a share of the lead in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 88 men’s basketball tournament today at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Standing in the way of the Growling Tigers is a struggling yet formidable Far Eastern University side, looking to bring down a juggernaut and turn its fortunes around.

Tipoff time is at 5 p.m. with UST eyeing a third straight victory to move up to a tie at the top of the standings with idle National University (5-1).

Meanwhile, De La Salle University seeks to rediscover its winning ways sans injured Mason Amos against listless University of the East at 3 p.m.

The Tigers parade a 4-1 win-loss record at solo second spot following a grueling 98-89 triumph over Ateneo de Manila University that needed 15 extra minutes to be decided last Saturday at the newly-renovated Blue Eagle Gym.

Heroes abound in the epic clash in the return of the league’s men’s contest at the Katipunan venue in 20 years.

Nigerian student-athlete Collins Akowe, Nic Cabañero, Gelo Crisostomo and Forthsky Padrigao shared the spotlight in enemy territory for UST in the first-ever triple overtime match in the division.

“It’s a character win for us. There’s a saying nga na that a great sailor will sail smooth seas, so the team will have to go through this to experience this journey and hopefully this makes us a better and stronger team with the experience we had against Ateneo,” UST assistant coach Juno Sauler said.

The Tigers have been building a strong case to make a serious run for the title with big wins including those over defending champion University of the Philippines and La Salle.

Still, the Thomasians are keeping their feet on the ground.

“We haven’t achieved anything yet. We’re still in the first round and there’s still a second round. There’s a 50-50 chance in every UAAP ballgame,” Padrigao said.

“We just need to sustain a good start.”

While UST has regained momentum, the Tamaraws are back to square one after tasting a 66-69 loss to the Fighting Maroons last Sunday.

FEU only has one win so far under its belt after five outings.

On the other hand, the Green Archers bowed to the Bulldogs, 78-82, last Sunday in a game where they also lost Amos to a knee injury.

Amos sustained an MCL (medial collateral ligament) tear in his right knee after colliding with the Bulldogs’ Gelo Tolentino with 6:51 left in the fourth quarter.

La Salle is outside of the Top Four with a 2-3 win-loss record — the team’s worst start since head coach Topex Robinson took over in 2023.

“There’s no way for us but to, again, keep on persevering and fighting. We could have had all the reasons to just go down and die, but I guess that’s the least of our priorities right now. We have a lot of basketball to play, a lot of opportunities to bounce back,” Robinson said.

“What’s important is we stick together and go through this harder this time, especially with injuries to our players but it is what it is. As long as we have life, we have a chance. We’re not gonna give up on this.”

The Red Warriors are the lone team this season that has yet to enter the win column after five starts.

UE is on an 11-game losing streak dating back to the second round of last season.