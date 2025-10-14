Taxed to the max

Superstar singer Regine Velasquez reveals in a Facebook posting that almost half (44 percent) of her income goes to taxes. She feels bad about it simply because of her perception that she does benefit from her tax payments.

She stressed in her social media posting: “Ang aking income tax ay nasa 32 percent plus meron po akong VAT na 12 percent. 32+12=44 po ng pinaghirapan ko napupunta sa gobyerno pero wala akong nakukuha kahit anong benipisyo (My income tax is about 32 percent and then I have VAT of 12 percent, total is 44 percent percent That is what I pay and that is what goes to the government — sadly, I don’t get any benefits from the government).”

She actually prefaced that revelation, thus: “Nung bata ako ang akala ko mahirap ang Pilipinas hindi rin nakatulong na pinanganak akong mahirap. Pero ngayon na pagtantutantu ko hindi tayo mahirap!! Pinahihirapan tayo. (Whan I was a child I though the Philippines was a poor country. It did not help that I come from a poor family. But now I realize that we are not a poor country — our government is making us poor).”

“Ako po ay isang singer lamang na nagsumikap para maiahon ang aking pamilya sa hirap. Sa tulong ng ating Panginoon natulungan ko ang aking pamilya. Hanggang ngayon ako ay nag tatrabaho ng marangal nag babayad ng wastong buwis (I am a singer who is doing all I can for my family with the help of God. Until now I am working hard and paying the right taxes).”

It is possible that all singers in the country whose engagements are well-publicized and well-promoted are also taxed the same way as she is. Her husband, the equally known and idolized Ogie Alcasid, is most likely taxed the same way.