Substandard? ‘Build, Build, Build’-era bridge demolished after repeated collapse

The Matandang Gasan Bridge in Barangay Matandang Gasan, Marinduque, was deliberately demolished following multiple instances of collapse, a concerned citizen told DAILY TRIBUNE on Tuesday afternoon.

Constructed under former President Rodrigo Duterte’s “Build, Build, Build” program, the bridge reportedly failed to withstand even mild typhoons that hit the area in recent years.

“The bridge was damaged by a mild typhoon a couple of years ago,” the citizen said. “It was repaired. However, the construction is really ugly. It’s loose.”

According to Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) records, the project had been rated “poor” under the List of National Bridges with Length, Type, and Condition per District Engineering Office.

Heavy equipment labeled with the DPWH logo have been deployed to the site for reconstruction efforts.

Residents said the repeated collapses and ongoing repairs have greatly affected students and workers, many of whom need to travel to the town proper for school and work.

Another source claimed that the bridge was built by RC Tagala Construction, a contractor that was blacklisted by the DPWH in 2020 for being tagged as “non-performing or scheming.”

The reconstruction is currently underway, though locals remain concerned about the project’s safety and long-term durability.