Solon blasts Barzaga’s panel ‘ghosting’

The chairperson of the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges sharply criticized Dasmariñas Representative Kiko Barzaga on Tuesday, insinuating the anti-corruption advocate was a “ghost” for showing up late to a hearing on his own ethics case, blaming it on computer games.

Representative JC Abalos lamented that the terms “ghost” and “substandard,” which Barzaga has frequently used in his criticisms of an alleged flood control scandal, could also apply to a lawmaker who neglects official duties.

Abalos’ scathing remarks were prompted by Barzaga’s late arrival to the committee’s first hearing Monday.

Barzaga admitted his tardiness, citing, “I was very busy last night... playing games with my computer.”

“If we are mad at the corruption in the ghost project, we should also be mad at ghost congressmen who are negligent,” Abalos said in an interview. “If we have a substandard flood control project, I believe we also have a substandard congressman. It’s the same thing: one stole public funds, while the other was overpaid by the public.”

The ethics complaint against Barzaga was filed by his former partymates in the National Unity Party, who accused him of “unethical conduct” and making statements that could incite to sedition, including social media posts that insinuated setting the House on fire.

A day before the hearing, the neophyte lawmaker led an anti-administration rally in Makati, calling on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to step down over alleged corruption in flood control projects.

He also declared plans to enter the homes of former House Speaker Martin Romualdez and resigned Ako Bicol Representative Elizaldy Co as part of the protest.

Abalos warned that Barzaga’s admission about playing games could affect his case.

“If that is true, he should also be ready to take responsibility for whatever decision the committee makes because we all know, especially the Filipino workers, if you come to work late, you have to be held accountable,” the chairperson said.

The ethics committee has a maximum of 60 days to dispense with pending cases. Abalos noted that Barzaga missing subsequent hearings could negatively affect his case.

Barzaga has since lodged a counter-complaint against a former party leader for allegedly suggesting he had a mental illness without evidence. The ethics committee has formed a reconciliation sub-panel, but both parties have refused to settle the dispute.