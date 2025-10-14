SM Supermalls empowers young entrepreneurs at Pangasinan summit

SM Supermalls continues to strengthen its commitment to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with the Youth Entrepreneurship Summit 2025, held at SM City Urdaneta Central on 2 October.
In partnership with the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) Region 1 and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Region 1, the summit carried the theme “Igniting Ideas, Empowering Young Entrepreneurs.” It gathered more than 400 students from across Pangasinan for a full day of talks, mentorship sessions, and business pitching.
The event featured local MSME success stories, whose founders shared their journeys, challenges, and triumphs to inspire aspiring entrepreneurs. Participants also engaged in interactive discussions and mentorship activities, giving them hands-on learning opportunities in business planning and innovation.
A key highlight of the summit was the Youth Business Pitch Competition, where student teams presented innovative business ideas aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Judges from SM, CHED, and DTI selected the most promising pitches, awarding cash prizes, vouchers, and tokens from The SM Store to winners and participants.
“As the home of MSMEs, SM Supermalls is proud to provide a platform where young people can learn directly from local success stories and gain the tools to shape their own future businesses,” said Joaquin San Agustin, Executive Vice President of SM Supermalls.
The summit ended with a call to action for youth participants to harness their creativity and drive to become catalysts for growth and innovation in Northern Luzon.
Through initiatives like the Youth Entrepreneurship Summit, SM Supermalls reinforces its long-standing advocacy of supporting MSMEs and fostering a culture of entrepreneurship among Filipino youth.