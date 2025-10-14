SM Supermalls empowers young entrepreneurs at Pangasinan summit

SM Supermalls continues to strengthen its commitment to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with the Youth Entrepreneurship Summit 2025, held at SM City Urdaneta Central on 2 October.

In partnership with the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) Region 1 and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Region 1, the summit carried the theme “Igniting Ideas, Empowering Young Entrepreneurs.” It gathered more than 400 students from across Pangasinan for a full day of talks, mentorship sessions, and business pitching.

The event featured local MSME success stories, whose founders shared their journeys, challenges, and triumphs to inspire aspiring entrepreneurs. Participants also engaged in interactive discussions and mentorship activities, giving them hands-on learning opportunities in business planning and innovation.