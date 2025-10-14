Senate probe on structural integrity, safety of school buildings eyed

Can our public schools withstand strong earthquakes?

That was the question raised by Senator Bam Aquino on Tuesday, 14 October, following the series of earthquakes that rocked parts of the country recently.

Aquino, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education, said he is set to file a resolution seeking to assess the readiness of public school buildings nationwide.

"It is important to know how prepared and resilient our school is to strong earthquakes for the safety of students, teachers, parents, and other school personnel," he said in Filipino.

Aquino stressed the importance of ensuring the safety and structural integrity of school buildings, especially after the admission of former Department of Public Works and Highways Assistant District Engineer Brice Hernandez that all infrastructure projects in Bulacan from 2019 to the present were substandard, including classrooms.

"When school funds are embezzled and squandered, students are exposed to typhoons and earthquakes. Let's not gamble with the lives of Filipinos," he said.

"It is better to ensure the preparedness and safety of our school buildings against earthquakes," he added.

Three large-magnitude tremors rocked various parts of the Philippines in 11 days.

Bogo City, Cebu, was hit by a 6.9-magnitude earthquake on 30 Sept. The quake killed 75 people and injured 559 individuals.

Aftershocks from the quake also hit nearly 12,000.

Meanwhile, twin quakes also jolted Mindanao on 10 October. A 7.4-magnitude offshore quake hit Manay, Davao Oriental, in the morning, while a 6.9-magnitude temblor also rocked the town in the evening.

The reported death toll in the earthquake is eight.

Additional budget

Aquino likewise vowed to push for an additional budget for the inspection and assessment of public school buildings to ensure their structural integrity.

Aside from examining the structural soundness and safety of public school buildings, Aquino said the planned probe will also look into the extent of the damage caused by recent earthquakes and the measures being implemented by concerned agencies to ensure that affected schools can safely resume classes.

"We also need to know the actions being taken by government agencies to repair school buildings and classrooms so that our students can use them as soon as possible and so that their studies are not interrupted," he continued.

The inquiry will also tackle measures to strengthen disaster preparedness and resilience in schools, including regular safety inspections, the regular conduct of earthquake drills and evacuation protocols, and the placement of earthquake emergency kits.

"Our schools should be safe havens in times of disaster, not additional hazards," he said.

"It's time to ensure that our students and teachers are strong and prepared in case a strong earthquake strikes," he added.

On Monday, 13 October, the provincial government of Laguna announced the suspension of face-to-face classes in all public and private schools from 14 to 31 October as a precaution against potential seismic activity along the West Valley Fault.

During this period, students will shift to alternative learning modes, including online and modular classes.