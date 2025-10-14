Ready for ‘The Big One’: Iloilo City ramps up quake response capability

ILOILO CITY — The Iloilo City government has bolstered its disaster response capabilities, mobilizing equipment, trained rescuers, and volunteer networks as part of preparations for a potential “Big One.”

City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO)–Disaster Response Division head Darwin Papa said the city’s Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) team is ready for worst-case scenarios, including collapsed structures and trapped individuals.

“We don’t want it to happen, but if worse comes to worst, we have the capability, the equipment, the personnel, and the teams ready to respond,” Papa assured.

The city’s rescue force boasts three fully equipped medium-rescue trucks capable of penetrating concrete debris and medium-rise buildings. Specialized gear for lifting collapsed objects and extracting victims from confined spaces further strengthens their readiness.

Ten technical rescuers under the USAR team have undergone advanced training on structural collapse, hazardous materials, and confined-space rescue operations.

To ensure synergy, CDRRMO regularly conducts cross-training with the Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine Red Cross, the Federation Fire Volunteers, and the Iloilo Citizens Action Group Volunteer Fire Brigade.

“Our personnel and volunteer fire organizations share the same knowledge and capability to use the city’s equipment effectively,” Papa said.

Beyond its own resources, the city government has tapped private partners for additional muscle. The City Engineer’s Office has established coordination with major construction firms to deploy heavy equipment, such as cranes and backhoes, during emergencies.

Disaster preparedness is also being reinforced at the community level. All high-rise buildings in Iloilo are now required to conduct quarterly emergency drills to ensure swift evacuation and response procedures.

The city’s enhanced response capability was showcased during the inaugural KABALAKA (KAhublagan sa BArangay para sa LApnagon nga KAhandaan sa Kalamidad) Expo last 29-30 August, highlighting a unified movement for community-based disaster readiness.

As part of continued readiness measures, the city government will conduct a series of earthquake drills this week. Drills will begin on Wednesday at City Hall, covering lower floors in the morning and upper levels in the afternoon. Exercises will continue in the following days for higher floors and culminate Friday, when employees and the transacting public will participate.

From drills to deployment, Iloilo City’s disaster teams are tightening every bolt of their response system—ready to move when the “Big One” hits.