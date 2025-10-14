Queendom Divas charm fans with celebrity crush confessions

It was an afternoon filled with laughter, playful confessions, and a touch of kilig when the powerhouse trio of Queendom Divas — Jessica Villarubin, Hannah Precillas, and Mariane Osabel — took the Fast Talk with Boy Abunda hot seat on Tuesday. Known for their soaring vocals and heartfelt performances, the three Kapuso singers showed a lighter, more candid side as they opened up about their celebrity crushes — and, of course, Tito Boy didn’t let them off the hook easily.

Hannah Precillas and her 'what if' with Kristoffer Martin

When asked about her long-time crush, Hannah Precillas didn’t hold back in naming her fellow Kapuso artist, Kristoffer Martin. The “OST Princess” even delivered a humorous on-air message to the Cruz vs. Cruz star.

“Kristoffer, bakit hindi mo ako kinilala nu’n? Bakit?” she said with a laugh. “Puwede naman e — approach ka, mag-chat, gano’n. Meron naman nang Messenger dati!”

Her candid remark drew laughter from Tito Boy and her fellow divas, proving that even the country’s most powerful vocalists aren’t immune to a bit of celebrity crush talk.

Mariane Osabel’s admiration for Dingdong Dantes

Next in the spotlight was Mariane Osabel, The Clash Season 4 Grand Champion, who admitted she has a “harmless” admiration for Kapuso Primetime King Dingdong Dantes. The fun twist? She happens to share the same first name as Dingdong’s wife — Marian Rivera.

“Kapangalan ko lang naman, Tito Boy,” Mariane said with a grin. “Gusto ko po kasi si Kuya Dingdong — humahanga talaga ako sa kabaitan niya. Aside sa napaka-talented niyang tao, napakabait niya.”

Her confession earned amused reactions from her co-divas, with Tito Boy teasing that even the divine voices of Queendom can’t resist the charm of one of GMA’s most beloved leading men.

Jessica Villarubin’s friendly crush on Miguel Tanfelix

Rounding out the trio, Jessica Villarubin, The Clash Season 3 Grand Champion, admitted her admiration for Kapuso Primetime Prince Miguel Tanfelix. With her signature humor, Jessica even playfully addressed Miguel’s girlfriend, Ysabel Ortega.

“Alam po talaga ni Ysabel ’yun, na crush ko si Miguel,” Jessica said, laughing. “At saka friends po kami ni Ysabel. Pero sabi ko nga sa kaniya, kapag wala siya, aanuhin ko si Miguel — pupuntahan ba, pupuntahan, kakausapin!”

For a moment, the Queen of Vocals turned into the Queen of Comedy, showcasing her wit and good-natured confidence.

The lighter side of queendom

Beyond their powerhouse vocals and emotional performances, the Queendom Divas — who command the stage every Sunday on All-Out Sundays — reminded fans that they can also shine in moments of honesty and humor.

Their candid exchange with Boy Abunda showed audiences that behind their stage personas are women who love to laugh, dream, and — just like everyone else — get starstruck from time to time.

As Tito Boy wrapped up the segment, he praised the trio for their authenticity and warmth. “These women are not just voices,” he said. “They are personalities — real, warm, and wonderfully human.”

Catch Jessica Villarubin, Hannah Precillas, and Mariane Osabel on All-Out Sundays, and relive their fun and heartwarming interview on #FastTalkWithBoyAbunda — where music, laughter, and a bit of kilig meet the art of conversation.