Professionals urged: Guide your leaders

Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso on Tuesday urged Filipino professionals to take a more active role in guiding public leaders, stating that while elected officials may possess the political will, experts have the competence to ensure projects are done correctly.

Speaking before the 14th Philippine Professional Summit at The Manila Hotel, Domagoso called on members of the Professional Regulation Commission and the professional community to exercise “moral courage” in helping shape public policy and holding leaders accountable.

Domagoso argued that effective governance requires a balance between political drive and professional expertise.

“I will be better to be surrounded by professionals in terms of delivery of services and programs and planning, because the guts of doing it belongs to the leader, but the proper way to do it belongs to the professionals,” Domagoso said.

“Guide your leaders. Don’t be afraid to tell them, ‘Boss, that looks like a failure,’” he added.

The mayor, who returned to City Hall in June following a landslide victory, told delegates that the summit’s theme — “Future-Proofing Filipino Professionals for Glocal Economic Growth” — aligns with his philosophy of meritocracy and competence. He noted that Manila’s new “Go Manila” digital system and modernization initiatives were designed and managed by local experts.

Domagoso lamented that corruption persists partly because professionals often remain silent in the face of wrongdoing.

“The more professionals we have, the fewer corrupt politicians we’ll have,” the mayor said. He urged the country’s experts not to give up on leadership, stressing that good governance requires leaders who are humble and open to expert advice.

“The country needs you,” Domagoso said. “One day, when you’re old and looking back, you’ll ask yourself, ‘Why didn’t I do it when I had the chance?’ So do something today. Always look forward.”