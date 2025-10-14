Philippines wins Silver Award for Exhibition Design at World Expo 2025 Osaka

The award honors self-built pavilions with plots under 1,500 square meters that demonstrate outstanding exhibit design and storytelling. The Philippine Pavilion stood out for its immersive theme, “Nature, Culture & Community — Woven Together for a Better Future,” which showcased the country’s rich cultural identity and sustainable vision through cutting-edge technology and artistry.

On the same day, the Philippines also celebrated the official closing of its Pavilion, marking six months of cultural exchange and collaboration. The ceremony at the Yumeshima site gathered dignitaries, artists, and partners in a vibrant tribute that reflected the Pavilion’s message of unity and gratitude.

Since opening its doors in April, the Pavilion has attracted over 1.1 million visitors, serving as a platform for Filipino creativity, craftsmanship, and innovation. It featured AI-powered installations, traditional weaves, culinary showcases, and live performances — all designed to embody the spirit of the Filipino people.

Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines Chief Operating Officer and Secretary-General of the Philippine Organizing Committee Margarita Montemayor Nograles led the closing ceremony. She was joined by Ambassador Mylene Garcia-Albano of the Philippine Embassy in Japan and Tourism Undersecretary Myra Abbubakar, who delivered the keynote message on behalf of Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco.

In her speech, Nograles reflected on the Pavilion’s journey and its symbolic importance for the Filipino people:

“From the very beginning, when this was just an idea drawn on paper, we knew that the Philippine Pavilion was going to be more than just a physical structure. It was going to be our nation’s heartbeat at Expo 2025 — a living expression of who we are: strong, creative, and bound by community. And now, as the curtains close, I stand before you knowing — with all certainty — that we did not just build a Pavilion.We built pride. We built hope. We built a home for the Filipino spirit — here in Japan, and in the eyes of the world.”

The Silver Award caps a successful run for the Philippine delegation, reaffirming the country’s growing reputation as a global hub of creativity and culture.