PH Pavilion wins Silver Award at World Expo in Osaka

The Philippines’ participation at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka gained global recognition after the Philippine Pavilion received the Silver Award for Exhibition Design from the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), the governing body of World Expos.



The award recognizes self-built pavilions with plots under 1,500 square meters that demonstrate exceptional design and storytelling. The Philippine Pavilion stood out among 158 country and regional exhibits for its creative fusion of culture, sustainability, and innovation—key pillars of the country’s tourism and creative economy strategy.



“When President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. entrusted the Department of Tourism (DOT) to lead our country’s participation at Expo 2025 Osaka, it was with the conviction that we would bring to the world the heart and soul of the Filipino, our warmth, our creativity, and our steadfast spirit. This recognition affirms that when we lead with authenticity and pride, the world sees the goodness and strength of who we are as a people,” said Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco.



Led by the DOT as Commissioner General and the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) Philippines as Secretary General, the Philippine Organizing Committee oversaw the Pavilion’s design and implementation. Since opening in April 2025, it has welcomed over 1.1 million visitors, serving as a showcase of Philippine creativity, craftsmanship, and sustainability under the theme “Nature, Culture & Community — Woven Together for a Better Future.”



The Pavilion’s design featured a live performance façade of woven panels made by artisans from all 18 regions, AI-powered interactive displays, and curated cultural experiences such as wellness demonstrations and a local crafts retail showcase.



Elements of the Pavilion will be brought back to the Philippines for display at the National Museum and selected regional sites, continuing its legacy as a symbol of Filipino creativity and economic potential through tourism and design.



“Through tourism, we continue to build livelihoods, protect traditions, and spark innovation that uplifts lives. This global affirmation strengthens our resolve to show that the Philippines is, and will always be, a source of beauty, resilience, and hope for the world,” Frasco added.