Over 600 residents served in DOJ’s Katarungan Caravan in Capiz

The one-day caravan gathered several national government agencies, including the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Land Registration Authority (LRA), Public Attorney’s Office (PAO), Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP), and Professional Regulation Commission (PRC), to provide on-site public services.

DOJ Undersecretary Atty. Margarita Gutierrez, who leads the DOJAC Katarungan Caravan, said the initiative underscores the department’s mission to bring justice closer to Filipinos, especially those in far-flung communities.

“Through the DOJ Action Center, we continue to fulfill our mission of making justice more accessible — lalo na sa mga kababayan natin sa mga probinsya. Aside from legal assistance, we also held a lecture on the Safe Spaces Act to promote respect and gender sensitivity in our communities,” Gutierrez said.

The lecture on the Safe Spaces Act, led by Assistant State Prosecutor Atty. Joan Carla Guevarra, DOJAC Program Director, encouraged residents to uphold respect and equality in their local communities.

The caravan was organized in partnership with Capiz 1st District Representative Howard Guintu, FPJ Panday Bayanihan Party-list Representative Brian Poe Llamanzares, Panay Mayor Jonathan Besa, and OIC Regional Prosecutor Louie Doligosa, along with DOJ’s attached agencies.

Rep. Guintu commended the initiative, saying programs like the Katarungan Caravan demonstrate how government agencies can directly serve citizens.

“As a representative, my goal is to make sure that government programs truly reach our people. The Katarungan Caravan shows what can be achieved when agencies work together to serve communities directly. It’s not just about providing documents or legal aid—it’s about showing our constituents that justice and public service are for everyone,” said Guintu.

In a Facebook post, the Municipality of Panay expressed pride in hosting the first-ever DOJ Katarungan Caravan in Capiz, calling it a milestone in making government services more accessible.

“This is a proud moment for the Municipality of Panay as we host the first-ever DOJ Katarungan Caravan in the province of Capiz. The program brought hope and opportunity to our people by making legal and government services more accessible, especially to those who often have to travel far just to process documents or seek assistance. This is true public service in action,” the post read.

Residents from nearby towns flocked to the Panay Civic Center, availing of services that would otherwise require travel to Roxas City or Iloilo. The event was praised as a model for inter-agency coordination and localized justice delivery.

“Every caravan we hold is proof that justice can be brought directly to the people—especially those in areas where legal and government services are hardest to reach. When we work together with local governments and partner agencies, we bring not only services, but also hope. This is what real public service looks like,” Gutierrez added.