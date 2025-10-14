Old foes TNT, Ginebra collide

Games today:

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

5:15 p.m. — Meralco vs Blackwater

7:30 p.m. — TNT vs Ginebra

TNT and Barangay Ginebra rekindle their storied rivalry in a marquee clash in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 Philippine Cup today at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The protagonists of two conference finals last season will collide at 7:30 p.m. with the Tropang 5G looking for a second straight win while the Kings shoot for a rebound following an opening day setback.

Meanwhile, Blackwater eyes back-to-back victories in a showdown against Meralco at 5:15 p.m.

TNT had a rousing start to begin its redemption quest after a spoiled grand slam attempt last season by drubbing Phoenix, 93-78, last Friday despite sitting out some key pieces.

Rey Nambatac reintroduced himself in his return from a groin injury by dropping 22 points while new acquisition Kevin Ferrer impressed in his first outing as a Tropang 5G by sinking four triples.

TNT hammered a convincing victory even without Jordan Heading and Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser.

“We just approach every game, every possession and play the game we know,” Tropang 5G head coach Chot Reyes said.

“We’ll try to play to our potential, and if wins happen, then we take it.”

On the other hand, Ginebra started on the wrong foot after absorbing a 73-80 defeat in the Manila Clasico opener at the hands of Magnolia, which gave former Kings guard LA Tenorio a morale-boosting win in his coaching debut.

Nothing went Ginebra’s way in its season start as it played catch up the whole match.

Head coach Tim Cone hopes his wards will find their mark this time around after shooting just 40 percent from the field with a paltry six triples against the Hotshots.

“Nothing positive tonight. I didn’t see anybody really play well. Our first group has to pick it up,” Cone said of their loss.

Japeth Aguilar and Scottie Thompson, in particular, need to bounce back after a terrible performance last time. Aguilar only had five points while Thompson went scoreless in 32 minutes of play.

TNT and Ginebra figured in last season’s Governors’ Cup and Commissioner’s Cup — both won by the Tropang 5G.

The Commissioner’s Cup Game 7 that went into overtime was awarded Game of the Season in the PBA Press Corps Awards last Monday at the Novotel Manila.

On the other hand, the Bossing mauled Terrafima, 107-87, last Friday despite missing the services of top guard Sedrick Barefield due to a sore shoulder.

Barefield is expected to suit up this time to form an even more formidable crew alongside Christian David, RK Ilagan, rookie Dalph Panopio and Abu Tratter to lead the Bossing to a 2-0 start.

The Bolts will need to do a lot better after a sorry loss to newcomer Titan Ultra, 96-100, in their opener and a 95-96 overtime defeat to Rain or Shine after squandering an 11-point lead.