NIA coordinates with PNP, NBI for probe on slain ex-employee

The National Irrigation Administration is seeking help from the Philippine National Police and the National Bureau of Investigation regarding the death of their former employee, Niruh Kyle Antatico.

“We have written to the PNP and are also seeking assistance from the NBI for the early resolution of the case,” NIA Administrator Engr. Eduardo Guillen said on DZRH’s Dos Por Dos Monday morning.

Antatico, a former senior research analyst in NIA Northern Mindanao, was shot dead in broad daylight Oct. 10.

Antatico’s parents were also former employees of the agency.

Before his death, Antatico was called a whistleblower after posting an exposé on Facebook about alleged corruption surrounding NIA, specified as Maging Projects from 2020-2022.

Notably, the issue was about the substandard construction of an irrigation canal project in Lanao del Sur.

However, Guillen claimed the agency is not involved in any ghost projects.

"Especially under our current administration, NIA has no ghost projects. All our projects are well-monitored,"

“When I looked at it, it was bidded and implemented and a program of work was done by the previous admin,” Guillen furthered.

NIA employees raised ₱100,000 as a reward for those who can point to the person behind Antatico’s death.

NIA-Northern Mindanao extended its condolences to Antatico’s family while urging the public to cease speculations and leave the investigation to enforcement agencies.