NBI arrests man at NAIA for illegal recruitment, human trafficking

Agents from the National Bureau of Investigation–International Airport Investigation Division (NBI-IAID), under the leadership of NBI Director Jaime B. Santiago, arrested a man in Pasay City for illegal recruitment and human trafficking.

Reports showed that on 11 October 2025, suspect Abdullah Taher Asnawi, along with a 20-year-old woman, was intercepted at NAIA Terminal 1 by immigration officers while attempting to depart for Saudi Arabia. Both were stopped after their names appeared in the active Offloading (OFL) record, with instructions for strict verification by immigration investigators.

The investigation revealed that Asnawi had recruited the young woman for overseas work despite her being ineligible to work in Saudi Arabia due to age restrictions. To circumvent the law, Asnawi allegedly advised her to travel using an Umrah visa.

While they were initially cleared for departure by Immigration Officer John Rey Fadrogani, the pair was later flagged for irregularities. Verification with the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Licensing and Regulation Bureau confirmed that Asnawi was not licensed or authorized to recruit workers for overseas employment.

Authorities said Asnawi’s actions constituted human trafficking by “recruiting, transporting, and facilitating travel by means of fraud and deception,” exploiting the victim’s financial vulnerability for labor purposes.

He was subsequently arrested, apprised of his rights, and presented for inquest proceedings before the Pasay City Prosecutor’s Office for violations of R.A. 9208 (Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003) and R.A. 8042 (Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos Act of 1995), as amended. Asnawi was later turned over to the NBI Detention Center in Muntinlupa.

Meanwhile, Immigration Officer John Rey Fadrogani, who remains at large, was recommended for prosecution for violating Section 5(e) of R.A. 9208 for allegedly facilitating the victim’s departure without valid documents and permits.