Natural wonders

Design legends who were present at the event are pioneering members of Movement 8 (an ensemble of creatives that ushered Filipino design to global recognition from the late ‘90s to early 2000s). They are globally renowned and internationally acclaimed designers Kenneth Cobonpue, Tony Gonzales and Milo Naval, who spearheaded the product development for the show’s Design Commune Elements of Nature and Home at FAME, respectively. Executive Director Leah Pulido Ocampo of the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM) introduced the designers and led the unveiling of the preview’s central installation. “From being the industry youngbloods who pushed forward Filipino design and thus put the country on the global map, they are now widely regarded as design masters who are also teaching younger creatives to carry on the work of exemplifying Filipino excellence.”