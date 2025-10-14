SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
LIFE

Natural wonders

Design legends who were present at the event are pioneering members of Movement 8 (an ensemble of creatives that ushered Filipino design to global recognition from the late ‘90s to early 2000s).
LUIS ESPIRITU JR. Column
Published on

o

Department of Trade and Industry Secretary Cristina Aldeguer-Roque.
Department of Trade and Industry Secretary Cristina Aldeguer-Roque.

Design legends who were present at the event are pioneering members of Movement 8 (an ensemble of creatives that ushered Filipino design to global recognition from the late ‘90s to early 2000s). They are globally renowned and internationally acclaimed designers Kenneth Cobonpue, Tony Gonzales and Milo Naval, who spearheaded the product development for the show’s Design Commune Elements of Nature and Home at FAME, respectively. Executive Director Leah Pulido Ocampo of the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions (CITEM) introduced the designers and led the unveiling of the preview’s central installation. “From being the industry youngbloods who pushed forward Filipino design and thus put the country on the global map, they are now widely regarded as design masters who are also teaching younger creatives to carry on the work of exemplifying Filipino excellence.”

Kenneth Cobonpue, Furniture Designer and Manila FAME Exhibitor.
Kenneth Cobonpue, Furniture Designer and Manila FAME Exhibitor.
Tony Gonzales, Product Development Designer, Design Commune Home and Holiday Decor.
Tony Gonzales, Product Development Designer, Design Commune Home and Holiday Decor.
Milo Naval, Product Development Designer, Design Commune Furniture & Lighting.
Milo Naval, Product Development Designer, Design Commune Furniture & Lighting.
CITEM Executive Director, Leah Pulido Ocampo.
CITEM Executive Director, Leah Pulido Ocampo.

Aside from the Design Commune, new products from the Fashion Philippines in Milan mentorship program showcased during the September Fashion Week will also be exhibited at the show.

Modern fixture by That One Piece.
Modern fixture by That One Piece.
Handwoven traditional masterpieces from the Province of Ilocos Sur.
Handwoven traditional masterpieces from the Province of Ilocos Sur.
Conan Arts and Crafts Manufacturing from the Province of Quirino.
Conan Arts and Crafts Manufacturing from the Province of Quirino.Photographs courtesy of manila fame 2025
Antequera Tourist Information and Display Center from the Province of Bohol.
Antequera Tourist Information and Display Center from the Province of Bohol.
Playful craft from the Province of Tarlac by Orient Meadow.
Playful craft from the Province of Tarlac by Orient Meadow.
Filipino design
Manila FAME 2025
DTI CITEM

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph