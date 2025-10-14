Museums and Galleries Month: Trip down memory lane at Presidential Car Museum in Quezon City

Since the biopic film Quezon, about the country’s second president Manuel L. Quezon, just opened in cinemas starting today, take a peek at the Presidential Car Museum, one of the landmarks in Quezon Memorial Circle, the tomb and memorial for Quezon in the city named after him, Quezon City.
Inaugurated last 19 August 2018 by the National Historical Commission of the Philippines, the Presidential Car Museum shows not only the cars used by former Philippine presidents and dignitaries, but also the evolution of automobiles before today’s electric vehicles have taken charge of the roads.
Check out these cool vintages and some trivia:
Quezon, Quirino, Magsaysay, MacArthur
In service from 1937 to 1941, Quezon’s 1937 Chrysler Airflow Custom Imperial CW was considered as the most aerodynamic of its time. Only around 30,000 units of this model was sold by Chrysler in only a limited time of four years all over the world. It is also the only Chrysler Airflow model ever sold in the Philippines.
Apart from Quezon, President Elpidio Quirino also used a Chrysler, a 1953 Crown Imperial, from 1948 to 1953. The “Crown” denotes that it is the highest quality among the Chrysler models.
Besides the Chrysler Airflow, Quezon also used a 1935 Cadillac V-16, which he used from 1935 to 1936, before turning it over to General Douglas MacArthur in 1937.
MacArthur, in turn, donated a 1943 Willy’s Jeep that Ramon Magsaysay used during his tenure as Secretary of National Defense. Willy’s Jeep was among the first 4x4 vehicles and was the predecessor of Wrangler Rubicon and Land Rover Defender.
Marcoses’ cars
Apart from the 1980 Lincoln Continental Mark VI used by President Ferdinand Marcos from 1980 to 1986, also on display is the 1960 Rolls-Royce Phantom V owned by then First Lady Imelda Marcos and used from 1965 to 1986.
The Beatles’ John Lennon owned two Phantom Vs — a 1964 Mulliner Park Ward and an all-white one in 1968. The United Kingdom’s King Charles III uses a Rolls-Royce Phantom V Landaulet. Other Phantom V owners included Elton John, Elvis Presley and Liberace.
Aquino, Ramos, Estrada, Macapagal-Arroyo
In service from 1986 to 1992, the “special class” Mercedes-Benz 500 SEL used by President Corazon “Cory” Aquino was a donation from Germany. It was the first presidential car in the country with bulletproof two-inch windows and panels.
Like Cory, Ramos used a Mercedes-Benz 500 SEL Guard, the same model used by Germany’s counter-terrorism unit GSG 9. Ramos’ car, however, had thinner bulletproof panels but had a module control panel.
Interestingly, Presidents Joseph Estrada and Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo both used a Mercedes-Benz S600, but Macapagal-Arroyo opted for a S600 (LWB) or S600 Limousine V140 with engine block protection against gunfire.