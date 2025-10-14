Move over, AI: Why real beauty still needs human touch

Sorry, Artificial Intelligence! Confidence is the real filter and doctor Madeleine Montinola is proving that even in the age of AI, beauty is still best served by humans.

Montinola is an expert at 360-degree liposuction and body contouring, having received training as a cosmetic surgeon in both Colombia and the Philippines. But her uniqueness goes beyond her talent. It is her vibe.

“I’m really more into what I call above-natural. If something looks overly done, that’s not me. I promote natural-looking beauty only,” Dr. Montinola declared.

When she started her clinic in 2020, Montinola Aesthetic Laser Center in Pasig City, the goal was clear: no fake-looking makeovers, no excessive filters in real life, just enhancements that make you feel good in your own skin. Think gentle glamour, not plastic perfection.

But in a world where AI is effectively the new beauty expert, the cosmetic industry is also seeing a significant digital transformation.

Beauty technology is gaining traction, with AI-powered skin scanners and chatbots proposing treatments. Nonetheless, Dr. Montinola argues that, while AI can be useful, it can never replace actual expertise.

“The main problem now is what I call Google University — and now, AI,” she laughed. “Patients come in thinking they already know what they need, but they forget that the doctor’s assessment is something AI can’t replicate.”

And she is right. AI can analyze your skin or predict the best skincare routine, but it cannot feel your confidence level or understand what “beautiful” means to you.

“People keep asking what jobs will disappear because of AI, but definitely not doctors,” she said firmly to DAILY TRIBUNE. “We’re still needed for proper assessment — and that’s something machines can’t do.”

Despite that, Dr. Montinola is not anti-tech. In fact, she is all about blending innovation with intention. Her latest favorite is the skin treatment Gold Laser Pro.

“It’s perfect for skin rejuvenation, reducing redness, veins and giving that instant glow,” she shared.