Mika Salamanca admits giving up green card ‘for love’

Pinoy Big Brother big winner Mika Salamanca made a candid confession that left fans both stunned and amused.

In an interview, Mika revealed what she called one of the “stupidest” things she ever did for love.

“Sinurender ko ‘yung green card ko,” she admitted, laughing at her younger self. “Isa pa is pinagpalit ko ‘yung sasakyan sa plane ticket pauwi ng Pilipinas para makita ko ‘yung first boyfriend ko.”

The online personality’s revelation quickly went viral, with netizens reacting with a mix of disbelief and empathy — proving that when it comes to love, even the smartest hearts can make the boldest moves.