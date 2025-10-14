Lady Bulldogs seek quarters incentive

Games today:

(San Andres Gym)

10 a.m. — UP vs Adamson

12 p.m. — NU vs Ateneo

2 p.m. — San Beda vs FEU

Defending champion National University (NU) zeroes in on securing a quarterfinals twice-to-beat advantage against struggling Ateneo de Manila University in the 2025 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) Preseason Unity Cup second round on Wednesday at the San Andres Gym in Manila.

Game time is set at 12 p.m. following the 10 a.m. curtain-raiser between University of the Philippines (UP) and Adamson University in the other Pool E match.

Meanwhile, San Beda University and Far Eastern University (FEU) clash at 2 p.m. to enter the win column after starting their Pool F playoffs campaign in the tournament on the wrong foot.

The four-peat-seeking Lady Bulldogs hurdled the Lady Falcons last Saturday in a five-set thriller before asserting their mastery over the Fighting Maroons in four sets the following day to stay unbeaten in the second stage.

NU, which ruled the SSL National Invitationals Davao Leg, has yet to drop a match in the competition since a three-game sweep of the preliminary round.

Lady Bulldogs head coach Regine Diego will pin her hopes on veterans Vange Alinsug, setter Lams Lamina, Alexa Mata, Chams Maaya and youthful winger Celine Marsh, who is averaging 16.5 points per game in the playoffs.

The Blue Eagles, on the other hand, are coming off a 13-25, 19-25, 25-22, 15-25, loss to Adamson in their second round opener last Sunday.

Ateneo has lost three straight games after winning its preliminary round opener over also-ran University of Perpetual Help System Dalta.

Sporting a 1-1 win-loss record, the Lady Falcons only need to beat UP and pray NU wins over the Blue Eagles to secure a crossover quarters incentive in the competition.

UP must win in straight or four sets in its last two assignments to cop a twice-to-beat advantage.

On the other hand, the Lady Red Spikers and Lady Tamaraws are in a must-win situation to remain in the race for a quarters bonus.

San Beda suffered a 23-25, 25-18, 11-25, 22-25, defeat at the hands of College of Saint Benilde while FEU absorbed a 16-25, 18-25, 15-25, loss to University of Santo Tomas last Saturday.

Games in the SSL Preseason Unity Cup are available live and on demand via PusoP.com and Solar Sports.