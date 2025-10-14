KZ Tandingan turns 'budots' into a fundraiser

What began as a playful moment between KZ Tandingan and her New Zealand audience turned into a heartwarming act of generosity.

During TJ Monterde’s concert in New Zealand, someone from the crowd shouted for KZ to dance “budots.” Laughing, the singer quipped, “Guys, alam niyo kasi ‘yong huling budots ko is for a cause. Kapag ba naglabas ako ng QR, magdo-donate kayo?”

When the crowd roared a resounding “Yes!”, KZ took the opportunity to make it meaningful. “Kapag ba naglabas ako ng QR, magdo-donate kayo? Totoo? Magbibigay talaga kayo? Kasi idodonate ko ‘yan sa mga nasalanta ng lindol sa Visayas at Mindanao. Ibibigay namin ‘yan sa Angat Buhay sa Pilipinas.”

Moments later, audience members began scanning the QR code projected onstage — some even walked to the front to hand cash donations. What started as a joke had suddenly transformed into a spontaneous fundraising drive.

“Grabe, nag-start lang tayo na naglolokohan tapos naging totoo. Pangako, idodonate talaga namin ‘yan. Maraming salamat sa inyo,” KZ said, visibly emotional.

Then, her tone softened as she addressed the OFWs in the room:

“Alam ko pong mahirap ang buhay dito. I know if you had better opportunities back home, you would not be here. Hindi niyo iiwan ang pamilya niyo. Hindi niyo iiwan ang Pilipinas. Pero kahit ganoon ang sitwasyon, bukas pa rin sa loob niyo ang tumulong at magbigay sa mga tao sa bansa natin na nangangailangan ng tulong.”

KZ’s words resonated deeply — a reminder of the quiet heroism of Filipinos abroad who give even when they have little. She added poignantly, “Hindi naman tayo mayayaman pero willing pa rin tayo magbigay kaysa roon sa mga taong (nasa gobyerno) marami ng pera pero patuloy pa rin na nangunguha sa atin.”

The moment ended not with a dance, but with applause, laughter, and tears — a perfect reflection of KZ and TJ’s brand of artistry: heartfelt, grounded, and deeply Filipino.