Jericho Rosales lands in hospital after Mustang injury

Many were wondering why Jericho Rosales was seen in a lot of promo activities for Quezon with a bandaged hand.

Well, it appears that the actor, as per his recent Instagram post, injured his finger as shown in his recent post of an X-ray image of his injured index finger with this caption: “My Mustang ate my point finger.” It was assumed that he got his finger injured while he was in his Mustang.

In his IG post, the actor tagged