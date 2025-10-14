Jericho Rosales lands in hospital after Mustang injury
Many were wondering why Jericho Rosales was seen in a lot of promo activities for Quezon with a bandaged hand.
Well, it appears that the actor, as per his recent Instagram post, injured his finger as shown in his recent post of an X-ray image of his injured index finger with this caption: “My Mustang ate my point finger.” It was assumed that he got his finger injured while he was in his Mustang.
In his IG post, the actor tagged
@donails.ph and his actress-girlfriend Janine Gutierrez with this message: “Tell me you can fix this.”
Rosales, however, did not bother to explain how he injured his finger and how bad his injury was.
Interestingly, the family of Janine Gutierrez — her brother and her father Ramon Gutierrez — showed great support to the actor as they were seen on a photo while in a hospital with Rosales.
Jake Cuenca’s loneliest role
Playing a character who was framed up for a crime he did not do was more than challenge enough for Jake Cuenca.
“For me it’s a role i really prepared the most,” Cuenca admitted during the mediacon for “What Lies Beneath,” a new prime time series which stars Janella Salvador, Sue Ramirez, Kaila Estrada, JM de Guzman and Janeson Blake.
“It’s a very interesting role, something that I’ve not done in the past because this character is very internal. It’s not external. It’s really scary. To be really honest, it’s really a heavy process to portray this role,” he further explained.
In the end, Cuenca expressed his gratitude to his director “for challenging me because it’s difficult to be in this character.”
“It’s my loneliest role,” Cuenca declares,“because ang kaeksena ko palagi ay camera (My scenes are shot only with a camera as co-star).
“I really have to communicate with my eyes,” he said, adding that the location for his role was at Mandaluyong City Jail.