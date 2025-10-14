Influenza outbreak in Malaysia prompts school closures

Malaysia is dealing with a significant influenza outbreak nationwide, with 100 reported clusters of influenza types A and B. Around 6,000 students are infected. Education Director-General Mohd Azam Ahmad ordered some schools to close for the safety of children and staff.

The outbreak comes as more than 400,000 students are preparing to take the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) school-leaving exam beginning 03 November. The SPM school-leaving exam is a crucial test for university placements and scholarships. Director-General Mohd Azam Ahmad states that Malaysia is prepared to handle any emergencies that may arise in the upcoming exams. Moreover, they already have extensive experience in dealing with infectious diseases from the COVID-19 pandemic. The school closures were implemented under advice of district health offices as a means of curbing the spread of influenza.

Influenza type A is the most common type of flu virus, capable of infecting multiple species including birds, swine, and humans. It is easier to transmit and causes more widespread outbreaks. Influenza type B primarily affects humans and is less prevalent than type A. It mutates slower and influences seasonal flu patterns. Both types share similar symptoms, including fever, chills, and body aches, which can lead to confusion in diagnosis without proper testing.

Aside from school closure, the ministry of education and Malaysia's district health offices advice wearing masks, staying home and limiting large-scale interaction, and most importantly, getting flu shots.