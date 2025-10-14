Illegal recruiter behind bars

Agents from the National Bureau of Investigation-International Airport Investigation Division (NBI-IAID) arrested a man at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 on 11 October 2025, for alleged illegal recruitment and human trafficking.

The suspect, identified as Abdullah Taher Asnawi, was intercepted by Immigration Officers while attempting to depart for Saudi Arabia with a 20-year-old woman. The two were flagged because their names were on an active offloading record requiring further assessment.

Investigation revealed Asnawi had allegedly recruited the woman despite her not meeting the age requirement to work in Saudi Arabia. He then reportedly suggested they use an Umrah visa for travel.

Verification with the Department of Migrant Workers confirmed that Asnawi is not licensed or authorized to recruit workers for overseas employment.

The NBI determined that Asnawi committed the crime of trafficking by “recruiting, transporting, and facilitating travel by means of fraud or deception,” taking advantage of the victim’s financial vulnerability for the purpose of labor exploitation.

Asnawi was arrested and presented for inquest proceedings before the Pasay City Inquest Prosecutor for violations of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act of 2003 (RA 9208) and the Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos Act of 1995 (RA 8042). He was subsequently turned over to the NBI Detention Center.

The NBI also recommended the prosecution of Immigration Officer John Rey Fadrogani, who is currently at large, for allegedly facilitating the victim’s exit without valid working documents, in violation of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act.