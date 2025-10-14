Hello SALN!

The decision of Ombudsman Boying Remulla to reopen public access to Statements of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALNs) marks a pivotal return to the original intent of the law — to make government service transparent, accountable, and answerable to the people.

This policy is not a publicity stunt; it is a concrete move to restore the moral compass of governance and the public’s faith in institutions that have long been shrouded in secrecy.

For years, the limited access to SALNs has weakened one of the Republic’s most effective tools for detecting corruption. The SALN was designed as a deterrent — a public document that allows any citizen to verify whether a public servant’s lifestyle matches his declared income. But when the gates of transparency were closed, the deterrent effect vanished. In its place grew suspicion and cynicism. By reopening access, Ombudsman Remulla is reviving a system of quiet accountability — one where the sunlight will keep everyone honest.

The significance of this policy lies in its timing. The Philippines stands at a crossroads: the demand for reform is loud, yet public trust remains fragile. The Ombudsman’s decision sends a clear message that transparency is not a threat to government but is its greatest protection.

When citizens can freely inspect the wealth declarations of their leaders, corruption becomes harder to conceal, and honesty becomes a source of pride rather than paranoia. This shift from secrecy to openness signals the kind of governance the public has been yearning for — one that is confident in its integrity.

Yet transparency alone is not the end goal — it is the means to cultivate a culture of ethical leadership. With public access restored, the burden of honesty returns to the public officials, and the responsibility of vigilance falls once again on the citizenry and media. This shared accountability reinforces the democratic compact between government and governed.

Ombudsman Remulla’s policy also sets the tone for other institutions. He has urged all repositories of SALNs — such as the Civil Service Commission, the Office of the President, and the Houses of Congress — to follow suit. Transparency, after all, loses meaning if practiced in isolation. In this era, as he aptly put it, transparency is the name of the game.

By reopening the SALNs to the public eye, the Ombudsman has done more than implement a policy — he has reignited a principle. The path to good governance begins with trust, and trust begins with truth. Today, that truth is once again accessible to the Filipino people.