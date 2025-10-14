Go backs tech-voc programs in Cebu to boost jobs for the poor

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go continues to advocate for education and skills training, consistently supporting technical-vocational programs across the country to help create more job opportunities for Filipinos.

Reiterating his dedication to fighting poverty and unemployment, Go highlighted the crucial contribution of the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) in offering hands-on training and certifications that prepare graduates for employment both in the Philippines and abroad.

During the graduation ceremony of 75 learners in partnership with Empower U Edu Inc. in Toledo City, Cebu, on Monday, 13 October, Go, through his Malasakit Team, extended his heartfelt congratulations to the graduates and renewed his pledge to continue supporting technical-vocational education.

The trainings completed by the graduates were supported by Go in line with his advocacy as Chair of the Senate Youth Committee.

"Education and skills training provide a pathway to success, especially in industries like these sectors where demand for skilled professionals continues to grow," Go said in his message.

He expressed his gratitude to TESDA and its partner institutions for their unwavering dedication to equipping scholars with the necessary skills to secure stable and dignified jobs. Go also recognized Jade Saliente, head of Empower U Edu Inc., for the important role the group played in the program.

“Sa pamamagitan ng TESDA at iba pang training institutions, marami na po tayong natulungang magkaroon ng hanapbuhay at pagkakataong maiangat ang kanilang buhay. Huwag kayong titigil sa inyong pangarap dahil ito ay simula pa lang ng mas magandang bukas para sa inyo,” he added.

To help more Filipinos attain better education, Senator Go highlighted his efforts in pushing for laws that promote accessible and quality learning. These include Republic Act No. 12077, or the Student Loan Payment Moratorium During Disasters and Emergencies Act, which he co-authored and co-sponsored to provide financial relief to students with outstanding loans during calamities. He also co-authored and co-sponsored RA 11510, or the Institutionalization of the Alternative Learning System Act, which ensures access to education for out-of-school and disadvantaged youth.

“Ako ang inyong Senator Kuya Bong Go, patuloy na magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at ako po ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo po ‘yan sa Diyos,” Go expressed.