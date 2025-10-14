'GHOST CONGRESSMAN?' Abalos on Barzaga missing ethics hearing

House committee on ethics and privileges chair JC Abalos took a swipe at Dasmariñas Rep. Kiko Barzaga on Tuesday, insinuating that he was a “ghost” for missing the panel’s hearing on his case due to playing computer games.

Abalos lamented that the terms “ghost” and “substandard”—synonymous with the flood control scandal, which Barzaga is vocally critical of—could also apply to a lawmaker who abandons his duties.

His scathing remarks were triggered by Barzaga showing up late to the committee’s first hearing on his ethics case on Monday, saying he “was very busy last night […] playing games with my computer.”

“If we are mad at the corruption in the ghost project, we should also be mad at ghost congressmen who are negligent,” Abalaos said in Filipino in an interview.

"If we have a substandard flood control project, I believe we also have a substandard congressman. It's the same thing: one stole public funds, while the other was overpaid by the public,” he added.

A day prior to the hearing, Barzaga led an anti-administration rally at the posh and exclusive Forbes Park village in Makati, calling on President Marcos Jr. to step down amid corruption allegations hounding his botched flood control projects.

He also declared plans to enter the homes of former House speaker Martin Romualdez and resigned Ako Bicol Rep. Elizaldy Co as part of the anti-corruption protest. The neophyte lawmaker arrived at the scene almost midnight but left shortly after.

Barzaga admitted to missing his ethics case hearing, citing late-night computer games. Abalos, however, said the committee could possibly take up such an admission and “could affect his case.”

“If that is true, he should also be ready to take responsibility for whatever decision the committee makes, because we all know, especially the Filipino workers, if you come to work late, you have to be held accountable,” the chair warned.

Congress is currently on a month-long recess, but the House is expected to hold committee hearings until the session resumes on 10 November.

The ethics committee has a maximum of 60 days to dispense with pending cases, with Abalos warning that the possibility of Barzaga missing subsequent hearings could affect his case.

“It would be very unfortunate if he doesn't show up despite us giving him a chance to explain,” he concluded.

The ethics complaint against Barzaga was filed by his former partymates in the National Unity Party, accusing him of “unethical conduct” for spouting statements that “potentially” incite to sedition, violating Article 142 of the Revised Penal Code.

This includes, among others, Barzaga’s social media posts that insinuate setting the House on fire.

To recall, Barzaga resigned from the party led by Deputy Speaker Ronaldo Puno after the latter allegedly accused him of plotting a coup against then-House speaker Martin Romualdez, who is embroiled in the flood control scandal. The former House chief vehemently denied the corruption allegations.

As a result, Barzaga lodged a counter-complaint against Puno, pointing to his statement suggesting that the Dasmariñas lawmaker had a mental illness without any evidence.

The ethics committee has formed a reconciliation sub-panel, but both parties refuse to patch things up.