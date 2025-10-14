Flu-like illness spike suspends classes in San Fernando, Pampanga

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga – Anxiety gripped the city on Monday as the Department of Education (DepEd) Region 3 suspended face-to-face classes in all public schools for 14 and 15 October due to a spike in influenza-like illnesses among students.

In an advisory, the DepEd-City Schools Division said the directive—outlined in SDM No. 502, s. 2025—follows a call from the DepEd Central Office for local government units to implement preventive health measures. Private schools may continue operations at their discretion, depending on their own health assessments and policies.

To ensure learning continuity, public schools are directed to shift to online or alternative learning modalities during the suspension.

The City Schools Division said it will use the break to conduct inspections and health monitoring of school facilities, as part of efforts to strengthen preparedness for both health-related issues and possible disasters. Cleaning, disinfection, and surveillance activities are being intensified to prevent further transmission.

Mayor Vilma Balle-Caluag and Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Shirley Zipagan have called on school heads to comply strictly with the directive and ensure timely submission of health status reports through designated school health personnel.

Students shared mixed reactions to the announcement.

“Salamat walang pasok, pero nakakatakot yung virus daw,” said Phia Gray, a Grade 12 student from Calulut Integrated School. (Thankful for the suspension, but the virus is scary.)

Thelma, a student from Sindalan National High School, said her parents asked her to leave school early after hearing about the outbreak.

“Biglaan talaga. Hindi ko alam kung dapat matuwa o mag-alala,” she said. (It was sudden. I don’t know whether to feel glad or worried.)

The topic also sparked online discussions, with local residents expressing both concern and support for the temporary measure.

Classes are scheduled to resume on October 16, unless further advisories are issued.