Filipinos down Timor Leste anew

CAPAS, Tarlac -- The Philippines used a strong second half to beat Timor Leste, 3-1, in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers on Tuesday here at the New Clark City Stadium.

With a 3-1-0 win-draw-loss record in Group A, the Nationals remain on top after playing their last home game of 2025.

It is the second time the Philippines assert mastery over the Timorese after a 4-1 victory in Darwin, Australia last 9 October.

The Nationals trailed 0-1 at the half after Joao Rangel fired a screamer in the 45th minute.

Jefferson Tabinas started the Filipinos' comeback with a tap-in goal in the 47th minute for a 1-1 draw.

Bjorn Kristensen made it 2-1 in the 70th minute with a tap-in of his own before Jarvey Gayoso scored a left-footed strike in the 90th minute to seal the win.

The Philippines will take on Maldives next on 18 November at the Maldives National Football Stadium in Male.