Filipinos can now check officials’ SALNs

In a move hailed as a win for transparency, Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla signed Memorandum Circular No. 3 on Tuesday, paving the way for the public to access the Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN) of government officials — beginning 15 days from now.

“This decision is guided by a simple principle: the public has a legitimate right to know how those in government acquire and manage their wealth. Transparency in this area is not just a slogan, it is a safeguard against corruption and a deterrent to the abuse of power,” said Mico Clavano, Assistant to the Ombudsman, in an official statement.

Under the memorandum, anyone can request for a copy of the SALNs of key officials — including the President, Vice President, heads of constitutional commissions, and local government unit (LGU) officials — directly from the Office of the Ombudsman.

Clavano clarified, however, that legislators and members of the judiciary continue to file their SALNs with their respective secretariats or the Supreme Court, in accordance with RA 6713.

“They have their own internal policies, but historically, when the Ombudsman makes SALNs public, these institutions usually follow suit,” he said.

The move marks a significant shift from previous policy. Under former Ombudsman Samuel Martires, access to SALNs was restricted — only available if requested by the official, ordered by a court, or sought for an investigation. Now, even SALNs that were previously off limits can be accessed by the public.

“Even those SALNs restricted under the previous memorandum circular are now open for public scrutiny,” Clavano said.

The Office of the Ombudsman hopes this will empower citizens to perform a “lifestyle check” on officials. “If we have documents or evidence showing that a public official’s lifestyle exceeds what is reported in their SALN, it can be used in investigations for violations under RA 3019,” Clavano explained.

Requesting a SALN is simple: the requesting party only needs to have a valid ID. Sensitive information, such as the official’s address and details about minor children, will be redacted for security reasons.

With this landmark move, Remulla’s office is inviting Filipinos to become sharper watchdogs, keeping a closer eye on those entrusted with public funds — and reminding officials that transparency is no longer optional.