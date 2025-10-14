‘Estapador’ falls into NBI trap

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) arrested a woman in an entrapment operation at the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Main Office on 10 October 2025, for allegedly defrauding distressed overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) seeking government assistance.

NBI director Jaime B. Santiago identified the arrested suspect as Mary Jocelyn Vergara Balubayan, who is facing charges for violation of Article 315 of the Revised Penal Code, or Estafa (swindling).

Her alleged cohort, identified as Nialmo Lovina, remains at large.

The case stemmed from information received by the DMW Operation and Surveillance Division (DMW-OSD) that Balubayan and Lovina were engaging in “ambulant chasing” at the DMW office, preying on OFWs eligible for aid from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the DMW.

The suspects reportedly enticed several complainants to obtain a Certificate of Indigency, purportedly issued by Barangay Commonwealth in Quezon City, in exchange for a fee. Complainants disclosed that the subjects demanded P1,000 from the P5,000 DSWD Cash Assistance and 15 percent of the P50,000 DMW Assistance in exchange for the certificate.

Initial investigation revealed that the certificates were falsified, with all four claimants being provided documents showing the same residential address. Further verification with the specified barangay confirmed the certificates were spurious, prompting DMW officials to temporarily put the victims’ claims for the Action Fund on hold.

NBI-HTRAD agents coordinated with the DMW-OSD to conduct the entrapment operation inside the DMW Ground Floor Lobby.

Balubayan was arrested after she matched the description of the subject and accepted marked money from the victims. She was presented for inquest proceedings on 11 October 2025.