DOH Lists Primary Metro Manila Hospitals for 'Big One'

The Department of Health (DOH) named on Tuesday, 14 October, primary hospitals in Metro Manila in the event of a strong earthquake known as the "Big One."

DOH Secretary Ted Herbosa said several hospitals across Metro Manila have already been designated as main healthcare points within four quadrants of the region.

North Quadrant covers the cities of Caloocan, Quezon City, Valenzuela, and Mandaluyong.

Designated hospitals include: Lung Center of the Philippines, National Kidney and Transplant Institute, East Avenue Medical Center, Philippine Heart Center, Philippine Children's Medical Center, Philippine Orthopedic Center, Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital and Sanitarium, San Lorenzo Ruiz Women's Hospital, Valenzuela Medical Center, Quirino Memorial Medical Center, and National Children's Hospital.

The DOH, meanwhile, identified Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center, Rizal Medical Center, and Quirino Memorial Medical Center as lead hospitals in the East Quadrant, which covers Marikina, Pasig, Mandaluyong, and parts of Quezon City.

West Quadrant, on the other hand, has Tondo Medical Center, San Lazaro Hospital, Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital, National Center for Mental Health, and Dr. Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center. It covers Manila, Malabon, and Navotas.

Lastly, the South Quadrant, which covers Las Piñas, Makati, Muntinlupa, Parañaque, Taguig, Pateros, and Pasay, has key health facilities of Las Piñas General Hospital and Satellite Trauma Center and Research Institute for Tropical Medicine.