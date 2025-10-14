DoH designates key hospitals for ‘Big One’ response

The Department of Health (DoH) on Tuesday designated primary hospitals in Metro Manila that will serve as critical healthcare hubs in the event of a powerful earthquake, commonly known as the “Big One.”

DoH Secretary Ted Herbosa said several facilities across the capital region have been organized into four operational quadrants to ensure a rapid and organized medical response.

The North Quadrant, covering Caloocan, Quezon City, Valenzuela, and Mandaluyong, includes the Lung Center of the Philippines, the National Kidney and Transplant Institute, East Avenue Medical Center, Philippine Heart Center and Philippine Children’s Medical Center.

Other facilities designated for the quadrant are the Philippine Orthopedic Center, Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital and Sanitarium, San Lorenzo Ruiz Women’s Hospital, Valenzuela Medical Center, Quirino Memorial Medical Center and National Children’s Hospital.

In the East Quadrant, which covers Marikina, Pasig, Mandaluyong, and parts of Quezon City, lead hospitals identified are the Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center, Rizal Medical Center, and Quirino Memorial Medical Center.

The West Quadrant, which includes Manila, Malabon and Navotas, has the Tondo Medical Center, San Lazaro Hospital, Dr. Jose Fabella Memorial Hospital, National Center for Mental Health and Dr. Jose R. Reyes Memorial Medical Center as its key facilities.

Meantime, the South Quadrant, covering Las Piñas, Makati, Muntinlupa, Parañaque, Taguig, Pateros and Pasay, features the Las Piñas General Hospital and Satellite Trauma Center and the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine.