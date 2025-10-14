DMW, Hong Kong police search for two missing Filipinas

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said Tuesday that they are coordinating with Hong Kong authorities to locate the two missing overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

“As of now, we have received that information and we are working with the DFA (Department of Foreign Affairs) and our Consulate General’s office in this matter,” Cacdac said.

The DMW is also in coordination with the Hong Kong Police Force and the Hong Kong Immigration Department to assist in the investigation and search operations.

The two Filipinas were identified as 24-year-old Mahilum Pabuaya and 33-year-old Aleli Perez Tibay. According to the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Hong Kong, they were last seen on 4 October in the Tsuen Wan District.

In DAILY TRIBUNE’S digital show USAPANG OFW on Tuesday, Philippine Consul General in Hong Kong Romulo Victor M. Israel Jr. said that they are still waiting for official reports from Hong Kong authorities. He said that initial information revealed the the two missing Filipina allegedly went to a hiking trail, but the information is still for verification.

On speculation that the two might have exited Hong Kong illegally, Israel emphasized that all possible exit points from the country still need to pass immigration controls, whether through the airport, by land, or by sea.

The Consul General urged the public to avoid spreading speculations online and to share credible leads with authorities.

“Let’s maintain the privacy of the affected families… avoid unverified information… If we can receive useful information, let’s not keep it to ourselves. Let’s pass it on… to the Consulate or the Hong Kong police.”

The department added that it had reached out to families of the two, with assistance such as legal, medical, and psychosocial support provided.