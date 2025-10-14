DILG: Sulu’s transfer to Zamboanga Region progressing smoothly

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Tuesday said that the seamless transfer of the Province of Sulu to Region IX (Zamboanga Peninsula) is underway, in line with Executive Order No. 91, s. 2025, which ensures uninterrupted public service delivery in the province during the transition.

As Vice-Chair of the Technical Working Group (TWG) overseeing the transition, the DILG reaffirmed its commitment to working with all stakeholders to implement the transition plan and address Sulu’s institutional, organizational, and personnel challenges.

“Our commitment, together with the DBM, Civil Service Commission, the Bangsamoro Government, and the local government units of Sulu, is to ensure stability, continuity, and improved delivery of public services,” the DILG said.

Under E.O. 91, Sulu and its local government units were officially declared part of Region IX, effectively repealing their previous regional affiliation with the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

In response to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive for a phased and seamless transition, the DILG emphasized the importance of strengthened collaboration among stakeholders.

“As Sulu reintegrates with Region IX, this transition process demands collective effort, careful planning, and strong partnerships,” the DILG said.

The agency added that it is leading the drafting of a Joint Memorandum Circular (JMC) with the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to address personnel management issues in the province, which is expected to be finalized later this month.

Meanwhile, the Bangsamoro Government is preparing a comprehensive list of BARMM issuances to support institutional arrangements during the handover.

As Sulu’s local government units call for continuous assistance from the national government to fill funding and manpower gaps, the DILG said the TWG will submit a request to the Office of the President (OP) to authorize BARMM to continue implementing its programs and projects in Sulu until 2026.

During this transition, the national government vowed to keep public service uninterrupted while laying down a stronger foundation for good governance and local development in Sulu.