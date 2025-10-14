DepEd, PHIVOLCS team up to base class suspensions on scientific data

The Department of Education (DepEd) has strengthened its partnership with the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) to ensure that class suspension decisions are guided by scientific data, localized risk assessments, and safety standards.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara said the partnership aims to balance the protection of learners and personnel with the Department’s goal of sustaining education amid disasters and emergencies.

“Sa usapin ng kalamidad, bukod sa maagap, dapat eksakto rin ang kilos. Kaya mahalaga ang pakikipag-ugnayan sa PHIVOLCS para ang bawat desisyon, mula sa pagsuspinde ng klase hanggang sa pagpapatuloy ng pag-aaral, ay nakabatay sa siyensya at hindi sa pangamba,” Angara said.

“Nang makita ko mismo ang pinsala ng lindol sa Cebu at Davao Oriental, mas nauunawaan natin gaano kahalaga ang tamang datos at koordinasyon. Sa tulong ng PHIVOLCS, masisiguro nating ang bawat hakbang ng DepEd ay mabilis, ligtas, at may batayang siyentipiko,” the DepEd chief added.

To enhance disaster readiness, PHIVOLCS and DepEd discussed the need to ensure that schools located near fault lines are “over-engineered” to withstand strong earthquakes.

DepEd likewise expressed the need for a specialized partnership with PHIVOLCS for training programs that would build the capacity of regional and field offices to assess building integrity and manage appropriate response actions during earthquakes. The Department also proposed the establishment of a DepEd Command Center in coordination with PHIVOLCS, which could serve as a monitoring hub for disaster response and early warnings.

DepEd said personnel can be trained to use checklist-based procedures that trigger automatic alerts once certain safety conditions are met—ensuring faster and more coordinated responses during emergencies.

DepEd and PHIVOLCS also committed to strengthening coordination in releasing science-based advisories and information materials to ensure public trust and prevent misinformation during crises.

Angara emphasized that preparedness must go hand in hand with the continuity of learning.

Under DepEd Order No. 22, s. 2024, or the Revised Guidelines on Class and Work Suspension in Schools During Disasters and Emergencies, the authority to suspend classes rests with the Local Chief Executive, Schools Division Superintendent, and school heads. DepEd stressed that decisions must be based on PHIVOLCS advisories, field conditions, and the readiness to resume learning as soon as possible.

DepEd also cited DepEd Order No. 21, s. 2015, which tasks Regional Offices to monitor prevention, mitigation, and preparedness measures, ensuring that learning continues even when schools are affected by natural hazards.

The Department reiterated that preventive suspensions should activate learning continuity plans such as modular, online, or take-home learning while safety inspections are ongoing.