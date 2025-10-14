DENR, CarbonPH Coalition strengthen partnership on climate, forest carbon projects

Held at the DENR Central Office in Quezon City, the meeting brought together member companies of the CarbonPH Coalition and the Nature-Based Solutions (NBS) Industry Group to explore ways of integrating nature-based solutions into national climate strategies.

According to the DENR, the discussions emphasized the need for strong collaboration between government and business to create an enabling environment for sustainable investments that support climate goals while generating co-benefits for communities and ecosystems.

Lotilla highlighted that nature-based solutions play a vital role in the country’s climate resilience framework, offering a pathway that protects forests and natural resources while promoting socio-economic gains beyond carbon reduction.

“By working together, the DENR and its partners in the private sector are paving the way for practical and sustainable solutions that protect natural resources, promote socio-economic co-benefits beyond carbon, and ensure a healthier future for generations to come,” the agency said.

The dialogue builds on the government’s broader commitment to mobilize private sector participation in climate action through mechanisms aligned with international frameworks like Article 6, which allows countries to cooperate in achieving emission reduction targets.

The CarbonPH Coalition, composed of leading corporations and industry groups, aims to promote credible and transparent carbon markets in the Philippines while ensuring that forest conservation and restoration projects adhere to rigorous environmental and social standards.