Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Wednesday (15 October 2025)
RAT

Love: If that person is reaching out again, ask yourself: “Am I ready to be hurt again or to love again?”

Health: Take a morning walk, it will help with mental clarity.

Career: You’ll learn a new skill just by observing.

Wealth: A good day to list down your financial goals.

Luck Guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 6

Advice: Place a green coin pouch beside your alarm clock to awaken the energy of money every morning.

OX

Love: They’re not angry, maybe just stressed. Maybe you are too. Give each other space.

Health: Avoid junk food today, home-cooked meals are better.

Career: Someone admires your skills, keep going.

Wealth: A returning client will bring even more luck now.

Luck Guide

Direction: North

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: White

Number: 5

Advice: Place a white stone on top of your record book to clear the energy of your income cycle.

TIGER

Love: Don’t just joke around, sometimes the conversation needs depth.

Health: Eat fruits high in water content like watermelon or melon.

Career: Someone in a higher position might notice you, it’s a good day to shine quietly.

Wealth: Good timing to relaunch an old item or service.

Luck Guide

Direction: West

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 1

Advice: Place a yellow charm under your desk to keep your income active through mid-month.

RABBIT

Love: Are you holding onto anger or resentment? Express it properly.

Health: Relax through music or guided meditation.

Career: You’ll be given an extra task, but you can handle it.

Wealth: Luck in food-related ventures or sales.

Luck Guide

Direction: South

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 3

Advice: Place a red coin on your cash notebook to keep sales energy warm.

DRAGON

Love: If you keep getting hurt, maybe it’s time to prioritize yourself.

Health: Drink tea for better digestion and focus.

Career: Someone will help you with a project you’ve long wanted to pursue.

Wealth: Luck in instant sales or flash offers.

Luck Guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 7

Advice: Place a gold coin in your bag to bring luck wherever you go.

SNAKE

Love: If you’re no longer happy, don’t force it. But if you still love them, fix things before it’s too late.

Health: Cut down on sugar, especially in drinks.

Career: Expect an update from your client or manager, it’s good news.

Wealth: A good day to start a new income tracker.

Luck Guide 

Direction: Southeast

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 9

Advice: Place blue paper under your receipts to improve payment flow.

HORSE

Love: Nobody’s perfect, but there’s someone willing to try for you.

Health: Eat a balanced meal, don’t rely only on carbs.

Career: Someone might come along who could be key to your next step.

Wealth: Luck in home-based sales or items.

Luck Guide

Direction: East

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 8

Advice: Place a white notebook by the window to invite new income ideas.

GOAT

Love: Sometimes honesty is more charming than trying to impress.

Health: Drink warm water in the afternoon.

Career: Avoid multitasking today, focus on one thing at a time.

Wealth: You might receive an unexpected tip or extra payment.

Luck Guide

Direction: North

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 4

Advice: Place a green charm under your drawer to keep your cash reserves steady.

MONKEY

Love: If you’re at fault, admit it. It’s better than making excuses.

Health: Eat citrus fruits in the morning for energy.

Career: A long-awaited message or update is coming soon.

Wealth: Luck in online or delivery-based businesses.

Luck Guide

Direction: South

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 5

Advice: Tie a yellow ribbon to your cellphone to attract digital luck.

ROOSTER

Love: Someone’s jealous but won’t say it, pay attention to actions, not words.

Health: Relax and go to bed early.

Career: You might be recommended by a boss or client for a new opportunity.

Wealth: Favorable day for wholesale or bulk orders.

Luck Guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 6

Advice: Place a red envelope with coins under your laptop to attract luck for big orders.

DOG

Love: Be open to conversations, silence doesn’t always mean everything’s fine.

Health: Eat whole foods and avoid processed snacks.

Career: You’re performing well, keep it up.

Wealth: A good day for collecting down payments.

Luck Guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 2

Advice: Place a blue coin pouch under your receipts to attract faster payments.

PIG

Love: If that person’s reaching out, they might still have feelings. But make sure it’s real, not just a whim.

Health: Drink water before meals for better digestion.

Career: You’ll get a revision request, do it properly because it builds trust.

Wealth: You’ll start a small but steady source of income, you just need some capital.

Luck Guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 7

Advice: Place a white charm in your coin bowl to keep clarity in your savings goals.

