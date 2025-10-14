Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: If that person is reaching out again, ask yourself: “Am I ready to be hurt again or to love again?”

Health: Take a morning walk, it will help with mental clarity.

Career: You’ll learn a new skill just by observing.

Wealth: A good day to list down your financial goals.

Luck Guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 6

Advice: Place a green coin pouch beside your alarm clock to awaken the energy of money every morning.