Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: If that person is reaching out again, ask yourself: “Am I ready to be hurt again or to love again?”
Health: Take a morning walk, it will help with mental clarity.
Career: You’ll learn a new skill just by observing.
Wealth: A good day to list down your financial goals.
Luck Guide
Direction: East
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 6
Advice: Place a green coin pouch beside your alarm clock to awaken the energy of money every morning.
OX
Love: They’re not angry, maybe just stressed. Maybe you are too. Give each other space.
Health: Avoid junk food today, home-cooked meals are better.
Career: Someone admires your skills, keep going.
Wealth: A returning client will bring even more luck now.
Luck Guide
Direction: North
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: White
Number: 5
Advice: Place a white stone on top of your record book to clear the energy of your income cycle.
TIGER
Love: Don’t just joke around, sometimes the conversation needs depth.
Health: Eat fruits high in water content like watermelon or melon.
Career: Someone in a higher position might notice you, it’s a good day to shine quietly.
Wealth: Good timing to relaunch an old item or service.
Luck Guide
Direction: West
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 1
Advice: Place a yellow charm under your desk to keep your income active through mid-month.
RABBIT
Love: Are you holding onto anger or resentment? Express it properly.
Health: Relax through music or guided meditation.
Career: You’ll be given an extra task, but you can handle it.
Wealth: Luck in food-related ventures or sales.
Luck Guide
Direction: South
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 3
Advice: Place a red coin on your cash notebook to keep sales energy warm.
DRAGON
Love: If you keep getting hurt, maybe it’s time to prioritize yourself.
Health: Drink tea for better digestion and focus.
Career: Someone will help you with a project you’ve long wanted to pursue.
Wealth: Luck in instant sales or flash offers.
Luck Guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 7
Advice: Place a gold coin in your bag to bring luck wherever you go.
SNAKE
Love: If you’re no longer happy, don’t force it. But if you still love them, fix things before it’s too late.
Health: Cut down on sugar, especially in drinks.
Career: Expect an update from your client or manager, it’s good news.
Wealth: A good day to start a new income tracker.
Luck Guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 9
Advice: Place blue paper under your receipts to improve payment flow.
HORSE
Love: Nobody’s perfect, but there’s someone willing to try for you.
Health: Eat a balanced meal, don’t rely only on carbs.
Career: Someone might come along who could be key to your next step.
Wealth: Luck in home-based sales or items.
Luck Guide
Direction: East
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 8
Advice: Place a white notebook by the window to invite new income ideas.
GOAT
Love: Sometimes honesty is more charming than trying to impress.
Health: Drink warm water in the afternoon.
Career: Avoid multitasking today, focus on one thing at a time.
Wealth: You might receive an unexpected tip or extra payment.
Luck Guide
Direction: North
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 4
Advice: Place a green charm under your drawer to keep your cash reserves steady.
MONKEY
Love: If you’re at fault, admit it. It’s better than making excuses.
Health: Eat citrus fruits in the morning for energy.
Career: A long-awaited message or update is coming soon.
Wealth: Luck in online or delivery-based businesses.
Luck Guide
Direction: South
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 5
Advice: Tie a yellow ribbon to your cellphone to attract digital luck.
ROOSTER
Love: Someone’s jealous but won’t say it, pay attention to actions, not words.
Health: Relax and go to bed early.
Career: You might be recommended by a boss or client for a new opportunity.
Wealth: Favorable day for wholesale or bulk orders.
Luck Guide
Direction: East
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 6
Advice: Place a red envelope with coins under your laptop to attract luck for big orders.
DOG
Love: Be open to conversations, silence doesn’t always mean everything’s fine.
Health: Eat whole foods and avoid processed snacks.
Career: You’re performing well, keep it up.
Wealth: A good day for collecting down payments.
Luck Guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 2
Advice: Place a blue coin pouch under your receipts to attract faster payments.
PIG
Love: If that person’s reaching out, they might still have feelings. But make sure it’s real, not just a whim.
Health: Drink water before meals for better digestion.
Career: You’ll get a revision request, do it properly because it builds trust.
Wealth: You’ll start a small but steady source of income, you just need some capital.
Luck Guide
Direction: North
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 7
Advice: Place a white charm in your coin bowl to keep clarity in your savings goals.