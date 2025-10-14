Critics slam Kylie Jenner for 'tone deaf' cosmetics ad

Socialite and businesswoman Kylie Jenner is facing backlash for an insensitive Kylie Cosmetics ad.

The promotional video features the 28-year-old in a black leather bra, coordinating micro-shorts, silver hip chains, sheer black tights and black pointed-toe heels. Men dressed as police officers appear to arrest her.

The said ad references her “King Kylie” branding, which she is reviving now for a new makeup release.

While fans are delighted by the news, critics are slamming the Kardashian star for insensitivity.

“Citizens are being dragged off by rogue badge-hungry rent-a-cops, and Kylie Jenner drops a handcuffed hot-pants photoshoot to promote COSMETICS. This isn’t satire; it’s American rot,” a Reddit user wrote.

Other netizens call Jenner for being “tone deaf,” particularly since the said ad was released amid increased strain regarding immigration enforcement in America.