SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
LIFE

Critics slam Kylie Jenner for 'tone deaf' cosmetics ad

Kylie Jenner revives 'King Kylie' branding for new makeup line.
Kylie Jenner revives 'King Kylie' branding for new makeup line. Screengrab from IG/Kylie Jenner
Published on

Socialite and businesswoman Kylie Jenner is facing backlash for an insensitive Kylie Cosmetics ad. 

The promotional video features the 28-year-old in a black leather bra, coordinating micro-shorts, silver hip chains, sheer black tights and black pointed-toe heels. Men dressed as police officers appear to arrest her. 

The said ad references her “King Kylie” branding, which she is reviving now for a new makeup release.

While fans are delighted by the news, critics are slamming the Kardashian star for insensitivity.

“Citizens are being dragged off by rogue badge-hungry rent-a-cops, and Kylie Jenner drops a handcuffed hot-pants photoshoot to promote COSMETICS. This isn’t satire; it’s American rot,” a Reddit user wrote. 

Other netizens call Jenner for being “tone deaf,” particularly since the said ad was released amid increased strain regarding immigration enforcement in America. 

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph