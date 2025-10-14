Comedy, camaraderie and classic characters at 30
After three decades of laughter, satire, and unforgettable sketches, Bubble Gang — the longest-running gag show in Philippine television — marked its 30th anniversary with a grand, star-studded concert titled BG30: Batang Bubble Ako. The milestone event not only paid tribute to the show’s legacy but also reunited generations of comedians, cast members, and fans who grew up laughing with the Pambansang Comedy Show ng Pilipinas.
30 years of laughter and legacy
From its humble beginnings in 1995 to its reign as GMA Network’s comedy institution, Bubble Gang has become a cornerstone of Filipino pop culture. For three decades, the show introduced iconic characters, memorable catchphrases, and parodies that defined an era — from Boy Pick-Up to Yaya and Angelina, from Doña Ina to Mr. Assimo.
To celebrate, the BG30: Batang Bubble Ako Concert brought all these classics back to life in a two-part television special airing on 19 and 26 October on GMA. It was a nostalgic rollercoaster of skits, music and tributes, uniting old and new Ka-Bubbles in one explosive comedy celebration.
Leading the pack was Bubble Gang’s creative genius Michael V., joined by Paolo Contis, Chariz Solomon, EA Guzman, Analyn Barro, Betong Sumaya, Kokoy De Santos, Buboy Villar, Cheska Fausto and Matt Lozano — all bringing their comedic chemistry to the stage for a night of laughter, music and memories.
Icons return, legends reunite
The concert doubled as a heartfelt reunion for some of the show’s original and beloved cast members. Ogie Alcasid revived his fan-favorite role as Boy Pick-Up, joined by Sam Pinto as Neneng B and Analyn Barro as Ana B. Diana Zubiri made a powerful comeback as Super B, teaming up with EA Guzman’s Super Mamshie for a comedic musical number that delighted the audience.
Meanwhile, one of the most highly anticipated moments was the Battle of Maasims — a hilarious face-off between Michael V.’s Mr. Assimo and none other than the Unkabogable Star Vice Ganda, marking a crossover comedy moment for the ages.
And for long-time fans, nostalgia hit hard when the legendary Dating Doon trio — Brod Pete, Brod Jocel and Brod Willy — returned to the stage, reciting their classic “verses” that once ruled Friday nights.
Bitoy gets emotional
Behind the laughter, the evening was filled with heartfelt moments. Michael V., who has led Bubble Gang both as performer and director, grew emotional seeing his former co-stars once again — including Ara Mina, Maureen Larrazabal, Alma Concepcion, Valeen Montenegro, Arra San Agustin, Faye Lorenzo and Juancho Trivino.
“Nung nandidito na, muntik na akong bumigay,” he admitted. “Na-miss ko talaga sila e. I miss working with them, kahit ‘yung simpleng pagkain lang with them sa dressing room. Nakaka-miss ‘yung mga ganung experience (While I was here I almost broke down. I really miss the cast. Even just eating a meal with them in dressing room. I really miss these experiences).”
For Bitoy, the anniversary special was more than a show — it was a reminder of friendship, family, and the bond that laughter built over three decades.
Gratitude and growth
Paolo Contis, a consistent presence in Bubble Gang and PMPC Star Awards’ Best Comedy Actor winner, expressed his deep gratitude to GMA Network for their unwavering support.
“We are very thankful to GMA,” Paolo shared. “May mga times yan na puwedeng bumaba, puwedeng tumaas, pero hindi nila kami pinababayaan (There were times that the show was down, at other times we were up. But we were never abandoned). They always found ways to make sure Bubble stays relevant.”
Chariz Solomon also took a moment to thank the unsung heroes behind the show — the crew and staff who have kept Bubble Gang running strong for 30 years.
“Sa mga staff at crew namin na nag-aalaga sa amin at sa show — maraming salamat! Kayo ‘yung huling umuuwi, nauunang dumating at laging nandiyan para sa amin. Na-appreciate namin kayo sobra, sana mas matagal pa tayong magkasama (To the staff and crew who watched over us during the show — many thanks. You were the last to leave and have always been there for us. We appreciate it very much. My wish is to spend more years with you).”
A show that shaped a generation
For Batang Bubble fans — those who grew up mimicking Boy Pick-Up’s witty lines or laughing at Yaya and Angelina’s absurd antics — the anniversary concert was more than a reunion; it was a cultural homecoming.
For three decades, Bubble Gang has not just made Filipinos laugh — it has mirrored society, poked fun at its absurdities, and given us permission to laugh at ourselves. And as it enters another chapter, one thing remains true: the gang’s still got it.