Comedy, camaraderie and classic characters at 30

And for long-time fans, nostalgia hit hard when the legendary Dating Doon trio — Brod Pete, Brod Jocel and Brod Willy — returned to the stage, reciting their classic “verses” that once ruled Friday nights.

Bitoy gets emotional

Behind the laughter, the evening was filled with heartfelt moments. Michael V., who has led Bubble Gang both as performer and director, grew emotional seeing his former co-stars once again — including Ara Mina, Maureen Larrazabal, Alma Concepcion, Valeen Montenegro, Arra San Agustin, Faye Lorenzo and Juancho Trivino.

“Nung nandidito na, muntik na akong bumigay,” he admitted. “Na-miss ko talaga sila e. I miss working with them, kahit ‘yung simpleng pagkain lang with them sa dressing room. Nakaka-miss ‘yung mga ganung experience (While I was here I almost broke down. I really miss the cast. Even just eating a meal with them in dressing room. I really miss these experiences).”

For Bitoy, the anniversary special was more than a show — it was a reminder of friendship, family, and the bond that laughter built over three decades.

Gratitude and growth

Paolo Contis, a consistent presence in Bubble Gang and PMPC Star Awards’ Best Comedy Actor winner, expressed his deep gratitude to GMA Network for their unwavering support.

“We are very thankful to GMA,” Paolo shared. “May mga times yan na puwedeng bumaba, puwedeng tumaas, pero hindi nila kami pinababayaan (There were times that the show was down, at other times we were up. But we were never abandoned). They always found ways to make sure Bubble stays relevant.”

Chariz Solomon also took a moment to thank the unsung heroes behind the show — the crew and staff who have kept Bubble Gang running strong for 30 years.

“Sa mga staff at crew namin na nag-aalaga sa amin at sa show — maraming salamat! Kayo ‘yung huling umuuwi, nauunang dumating at laging nandiyan para sa amin. Na-appreciate namin kayo sobra, sana mas matagal pa tayong magkasama (To the staff and crew who watched over us during the show — many thanks. You were the last to leave and have always been there for us. We appreciate it very much. My wish is to spend more years with you).”

A show that shaped a generation

For Batang Bubble fans — those who grew up mimicking Boy Pick-Up’s witty lines or laughing at Yaya and Angelina’s absurd antics — the anniversary concert was more than a reunion; it was a cultural homecoming.

For three decades, Bubble Gang has not just made Filipinos laugh — it has mirrored society, poked fun at its absurdities, and given us permission to laugh at ourselves. And as it enters another chapter, one thing remains true: the gang’s still got it.