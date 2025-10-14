CoA tightens oversight, vows sweeping reforms

The Commission on Audit (CoA) announced sweeping internal reforms aimed at strengthening transparency and accountability, confirming that it is investigating its own ranks for possible negligence related to the recent flood control project anomalies that rocked the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

CoA chairperson Gamaliel Cordoba told the Senate Finance Committee on Monday that the agency is implementing new safeguards, including mandatory geotagging for all infrastructure projects nationwide, while simultaneously launching an internal probe.

“Fraud auditors also look into the possible negligence or complicity of our resident auditors on the ground,” Cordoba told senators.

He confirmed that internal audit findings are being submitted to CoA’s Internal Affairs Office for potential sanctions. Meanwhile, findings elevated to the Office of the Ombudsman have already resulted in the suspension of DPWH engineers implicated in "ghost" or non-existent projects.

Cordoba explained that the ongoing investigation covers the DPWH–Bulacan First District Engineering Office, where resident auditors handled an overwhelming workload of 11 municipalities and three cities, potentially leading to oversight lapses.

To prevent future conflicts of interest, Cordoba said CoA will now require all officials and personnel to declare any personal or financial interest related to their assignments. Resident auditors will also be periodically reshuffled to prevent familiarity with their assigned agencies, and fraud auditors will conduct surprise inspections to detect anomalies early.

Meantime, CoA commissioner Douglas Michael Mallillin revealed that the audit body is drafting a memorandum circular to require geotagging for all infrastructure projects, extending beyond the DPWH to the National Irrigation Administration, Department of Health, government-owned and controlled corporations, and local government units.

Mallillin acknowledged that geotagging falsification has occurred in the past, where contractors tampered with location data. He said that moving forward, CoA will utilize satellite-based geotagging to enhance accuracy and prevent falsification, warning, "We will pursue criminal charges against anyone found tampering with geotags or falsifying documentation."

In addition, Mallillin said CoA is reviewing proposals to reintroduce pre-audit procedures for agencies with weak internal controls.

Cordoba also addressed questions regarding CoA Commissioner Mario Lipana, who was mentioned during the Senate investigation. Cordoba confirmed that Lipana has been on medical leave abroad since 1 August and has extended his leave until 30 October, while the Ombudsman's investigation into the matter continues.

"While CoA has no disciplinary authority over an impeachable official, we are fully coordinating with the Office of the Ombudsman," Cordoba said.