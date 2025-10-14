Chavit: ICI shielding Marcos

Former Ilocos Sur governor Luis “Chavit” Singson didn’t hold back during a forum in Quezon City, taking aim at the Marcos administration over what he described as its muddled approach to corruption.

The longtime political figure and outspoken critic of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. warned that the government’s handling of anomalies — especially the multibillion-peso flood control projects — seems designed to shield Marcos rather than deliver justice.

Singson, never one to mince words, told reporters the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) would likely amount to nothing.

“Nothing will come of it. Why are they fussing over farm-to-market roads? They just make things messy, as long as it doesn’t reach Marcos,” he said.

The former governor said the ICI should immediately file corruption charges against officials involved in irregularities tied to flood control projects.

Singson didn’t spare Marcos himself, pointing out that the President, like him, rose through the ranks of local politics and had connections to questionable contractors in Ilocos Norte.

He said the country would continue to suffer if it remained under the leadership of a bangag — a drug addict.

Singson encouraged youth-led protests against corruption, like the recent Trillion Peso March.

He expressed hope that a stronger, younger generation taking a stand could pressure institutions, including the Armed Forces of the Philippines, to reconsider their support for the current administration.

Singson himself is no stranger to controversy. He was once charged with graft over the alleged misuse of tobacco excise taxes during his term as Ilocos Sur governor, but the case was eventually dropped due to delays in the Ombudsman’s investigation.

He believes the appointment of former Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla as Ombudsman was meant to protect President Marcos.

“He’ll be there for seven years. No one can touch Marcos. He’ll just go back to the US afterward,” Singson said.

Singson also reminded people of his role in the downfall of former president Joseph Estrada in 2001, when he accused Estrada of profiting from illegal gambling — a move that cemented his reputation as a fearless, if polarizing, political player.

People’s tribunal proposed

Also on Tuesday, the anti-corruption group Artikulo Onse called for the creation of a people’s tribunal to investigate alleged anomalies in government flood control projects, rejecting the ongoing probe by the ICI.

“We call for the ICI’s rejection. We demand the formation of a People’s Tribunal, with members appointed and trusted by the people, to conduct a fair and public trial of all those accused of plundering public funds,” the group said in a statement.

Artikulo Onse criticized the ICI for ignoring overwhelming evidence that could pin corrupt officials, calling its actions selective prosecution.

“This is a whitewash. By doing this, the ICI effectively shields the Marcos Jr. administration from accountability,” the group said.

The organization also questioned the government’s sincerity in fighting corruption, labeling the ongoing investigation a zarzuela — a staged performance.

“We urge the Filipino people, civil society, and all stakeholders who believe in justice and accountability not to be swayed by President Marcos’s narrative that his administration is sincere in fighting corruption. Don’t fall for Duterte’s narrative blaming only Marcos Jr. Both administrations are culpable and must be held accountable,” the statement read.

At the Agenda Forum at Club Filipino in Greenhills, San Juan City, Partido Lakas ng Masa national president Ka Leody de Guzman said the government has been manipulating the investigation to protect officials involved in the flood control mess.

Meanwhile, Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipinopresident Atty. Luke Espiritu said the ICI was designed as a cosmetic solution, with only low-level “sacrificial lambs” facing charges while the bigger culprits escape accountability.