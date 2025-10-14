Cebu quake damage at P1.9B

The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) reported Tuesday that damage to national infrastructure from the Bogo earthquake has reached an estimated P1.9 billion.

The figure, which covers national infrastructure only and excludes private property losses, was confirmed by OCD Deputy Administrator Assistant Secretary Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that a total of 773 infrastructure units in Cebu were damaged by the 30 September earthquake. The quake confirmed 75 deaths and left more than 500 people injured.

Housing damage was extensive, with about 80,000 homes affected, including 5,343 totally destroyed and 74,616 partially damaged. Additionally, eight roads and 20 bridges were damaged, with four roads and 10 bridges remaining impassable as of Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Davao Oriental doublet quakes that struck on 10 October have affected nearly 845,001 individuals, according to the NDRRMC.

The two back-to-back tremors, measured at magnitude 7.4 and 6.8 by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, are classified as doublet earthquakes due to their similar magnitudes.