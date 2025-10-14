Casio partners with Lyric for official Philippine distribution

Musical instrument titan, Lyric, is now the official distributor of Casio digital pianos and weighted, portable keyboards in the Philippines.

The landmark collaboration brings Casio's world-renowned digital piano innovations, including the Celviano, Privia, and Casiotone series, to Filipino musicians and hobbyists nationwide through Lyric's 24 retail stores, numerous third-party dealers, and its online platform www.lyric.ph.

"Lyric has always been a fan of Casio for the longest time with their unique products addressing many markets," Lyric general manager Zorobabel Sayson admitted.

"We were fortunate to be given an audience with the people behind Casio Southeast Asia, Messrs. Yamagishi and Ogawa-san," Sayson added.

With the agreement, Sayson noted that this would ensure musicians and potential consumers would get to experience Casio's exceptional quality with comprehensive service, local availability, and technical support.

Casio's signature sound and innovation

Long celebrated for its technological excellence and authentic musical experience, Casio prides Celviano Grand Hybrid Series, developed in partnership with legendary piano maker C. Bechstein.

The series bridges the best of acoustic tradition and digital innovation. It offers the touch, tone, and response of a concert grand piano enhanced with cutting-edge sound technology.

Meanwhile, Casio's Privia series redefines performance and portability for professionals and studio musicians, with special features like seamless Bluetooth connectivity and an authentic hammer-action feel in a sleek, lightweight form.

For beginners and hobbyists, the Casiotone and CDP series deliver powerful sound, expressive dynamics, and unique functions such as pitch bend wheels and bundled stands, making them ideal choices for learning and performance.

Supporting Filipino musicians

Lyric president and CEO Alma Joy Cristobal also stressed their mission to support Filipino musicians through accessibility and outreach.

"We have always supported Filipino musicians by providing free use of instruments and gadgets during events, especially in areas where such resources are limited," Cristobal said.

"With the Casio Grand Hybrid piano alone, it is now possible to bring the experience to a grand piano everywhere, plus it's easy to transport for events," she added.

Beginning this quarter, Cristobal said that Casio's full range of digital pianos and keyboards will be showcased and available for hands-on experience at all 24 Lyric retail locations nationwide.

Customers can check out demo units, attend workshops, and purchase directly in-store or through Lyric's website.

"Everyone is welcome to visit any Lyric stores located at various malls and store locations," she added.

To strengthen its engagement with the music community, Lyric has also started partnering with prominent Filipino artists to showcase Casio's versatility across demos, genres, and generations.

Lyric recently signed classical pianist and indie folk-pop artist Kai Honasan as one of its endorsers for the Lyric and Casio collaboration.

"We are aligned with the direction of tapping local Filipino artists to showcase Filipino musical talents," Cristobal said.