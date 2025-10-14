Bruce Willis' dementia progresses, wife said his brain is 'failing him'

Bruce Willis is now residing with a dedicated care team in a single-story house as his frontotemporal dementia progresses, his wife Emma Heming Willis announced.

She added that their children, Mabel Ray, 13, and Evelyn Penn, 11, are coping well “all things considered,” but remarked that they “miss their dad so much.”

“I think they’re doing well,” Heming Willis said to Vogue Australia. “They grieve. They miss their dad so much. He’s missing important milestones, that’s tough for them.”

While it was a difficult decision to make, she said that moving the Die Hard actor away from their home is necessary so he can be around a team tailored to his needs.

“Bruce is still very mobile. Bruce is in really great health overall. It’s just his brain that is failing him," she said.