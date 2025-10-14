Bounty maps out 300-store Chooks-to-Go push

Large-scale industrial agri-corporation Bounty Fresh Group Holdings Inc. is eyeing to open around 300 new Chooks-to-Go stores nationwide as it builds on its strong performance in the ready-to-eat chicken segment.

“We are still planning to add Chooks-to-Go stores for the year. I guess a total of 300 for the year,” Bounty President and CEO Atty. Kenneth Cheng said at a media briefing on Monday.

“It’s continuous. The performance per store also increased. It improved and then on top of that, we are also adding new stores,” he added.

Cheng said Bounty Fresh expects to close the year with about 2,000 Chooks-to-Go stores nationwide, up from around 1,800 in 2024.

The rollout, he noted, will be spread across all regions, with each branch managing its own operations—from growing and sourcing chicken locally to supplying nearby outlets.

In a separate development, Cheng said Bounty has put its initial public offering plans on the back burner for now, though he did not close the door on the possibility in the future.

“Similar to last year, the rumors are not true. Again, there are no plans. But then I cannot say no because I don’t know what will happen in the future,” he said.

Established by the Cheng family in 1986 as a modest layer farm with 5,000 birds in Sta. Maria, Bulacan, Bounty has since expanded into the Philippines’ second-largest poultry integrator.