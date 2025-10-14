BingoPlus 2025 Caravan brings fun to Bulacan

BingoPlus kicked off its 2025 Caravan in Bulacan over the weekend, bringing fun, entertainment, and community engagement as part of its support for the International Series Philippines.

Held on 12 October, the event marked the first stop of the “Swing for Filipino Sports Dream” campaign, which coincides with the country’s hosting of the International Series golf tournament for the first time.

The caravan featured a lively parade led by the AFRO Philippines band and a series of activity and snack booths that kept the crowd entertained throughout the day. Attendees also enjoyed stage performances, interactive games, and raffle draws that gave away prizes including mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and home appliances.

Adding to the excitement were celebrity performances from Teejay Marquez, Derek Monasterio, Lance Carr, and the boyband YML, along with special segments by influencers Queen Dura and Perlas. The program was hosted by Leigh, who kept the energy high throughout the festivities.

Beyond entertainment, the caravan sought to engage and uplift local communities by supporting small businesses and offering new opportunities for participation in upcoming events. Lucky attendees also took home tickets to the forthcoming BingoPlus Music Festival and other exclusive prizes.

Through initiatives like the BingoPlus Caravan, the gaming and entertainment platform continues to strengthen its presence in local communities while supporting sports development and Filipino talent.